Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Black Caps' T20 series against Australia abandoned

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Cricket

    New Zealand Cricket has called off the Australian men's T20 tour here next month.

    Australia were due to play three T20s against the Black Caps in Napier but New Zealand Cricket has been unable to obtain places in MIQ for the players.

    NZC chief executive David White said the move to call off the tour was inevitable given the border restrictions.

    "At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria," he said.

    "However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

    With the loss of the matches in Hawke's Bay, one of the Black Caps' T20 matches against the Netherlands which was due to be played in Tauranga will now be moved to Napier's McLean Park.

    The Black Caps play South Africa in a two-test series starting in Christchurch next week.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter