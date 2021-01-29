Canterbury Country ready for Hawke Cup defence

Henry Shipley will be expected to shoulder a heavy burden if he plays in Country's Hawke Cup defence against Nelson. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury Country launches its first Hawke Cup defence for the 2020/21 cricket season against Nelson at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora, starting today.

The Country XI won the Hawke Cup last year in Hamilton, beating Hamilton outright.

It then defended the prestigious trophy against Otago Country just before Covid-19 hit New Zealand early last March. The most times that CCCA has defended the Hawke Cup is twice, losing it on the third defence to South Canterbury back in the early 2000s.

Today at Mainpower Oval, Canterbury Country will set out to defend the cup against a strong looking Nelson squad, which features Central Stags top-order batsman Greg Hay and talented all-rounder Harsh Visavadiya who has moved from Southland where he was a dominant performer.

The home side, however, is also looking strong, with Canterbury representative Henry Shipley in the Country squad.

The star all-rounder scored 154 against Buller earlier this month and will be hoping his good form continues into the defence.

Shipley's bowling injury is said to be healing and may be able to do some limited bowling in the defence match if available to play.

Fraser Sheat, the Canterbury pace man who is near the top of wicket takers in this season's Plunket Shield competition, will provide a spearhead for the CCCA pace attack if available to play.

However both Shipley and Sheat could potentially be called up into the Canterbury Kings Dream 11 Super Smash squad for this weekend's match against the Otago Volts on Saturday.

Play starts at 10.30am daily and will be live scored on the NZ Cricket website.

Squads-

CCCA: Harry Chamberlain (capt), Luan Blom, Sam Chamberlain, Zak Foulkes, Liam Foulkes, Archie Redfern, Fraser Sheat, Joe Williams, Will Hamilton, Tim Gruijters, Henry Shipley, Jesse Frew, Rhys Mariu, Rupert Young & Jed Roberts. Coach: Michael Sharpe

Nelson: Brendan Hodgson, David Zohrab, Felix Murray, Finn Raxworthy, Greg Hay, Harsh Visavadiya, Jack Aldridge, Jake Milton, James Graham, Jonty Raxworthy, Joe O'Connor, Josh Newport, Josh Simpson, Matthew O'sulivan, Ollie Jones-Allen, Ronan Restieaux, Thomas Zohrab & Tom Cross. Coach: BJ Barnett.