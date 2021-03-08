Canterbury takes Ford Trophy final easily

Henry Nicholls (right) expertly guided Canterbury's chase with an unbeaten 127. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury had a surprisingly easy victory over Northern Districts in Christchurch on Saturday to win the Ford Trophy final.

The home team was chasing 291 to win the game after Northern Districts decided to bat first. But Canterbury did it easily, led by a Henry Nicholls unbeaten century. Nicholls opened the batting and ended up unbeaten on 127 at the end, as Canterbury won with five overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Nicholls faced 144 balls and hit 12 fours as he placed the ball well in the big Hagley Oval field.

He shared a 113-run opening partnership with Chad Bowes and then a 150-run partnership with Ken McClure. McClure took the game to the bowlers and hit 56 runs in boundaries, scoring 92 off just 74 balls.

Tom Latham then came to the wicket and joined Nicholls to get the Canterbury side home. It was Nicholls’ sixth century for Canterbury in one-day cricket.

Earlier three Northern Districts batsmen made half centuries to get through to 289 for seven wickets in 50 overs.

Katene Clarke made 82 opening the innings for Northern Districts. Captain Joe Carter made 70 while Colin de Grandhomme scored a brisk 57, his first half-century for the side in this competition.

Wickets were shared around by the Canterbury bowlers.

Canterbury will be eyeing up more silverware when the Plunket Shield starts again on Thursday. Canterbury is well out in front of this competition and takes on Otago at Rangiora on Thursday.



