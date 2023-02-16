Cyclone postpones one day cricket final

Photo: Getty Images

Sunday's Ford Trophy men's one day cricket final between Central Districts and the winner of tomorrow's elimination final has been postponed because of the devastation caused in Hawke's Bay by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Most the Central side is based Hawke's Bay and Central Districts chief executive Lance Hamilton said the Queenstown final is the last thing on many of the players' minds as they deal with the catastrophe in their region.

"It's a player welfare issue, first and foremost," said Mr Hamilton.

"We have multiple players without power and water, who have only the barest of communication capability, and who are concerned for family members and friends," he said.

"It simply wouldn't be fair to take them away from their families at this time."

Otago play Canterbury in Queenstown on Friday to decide the other finalist.

Hamilton said unlike the Stags, the women's Central Hinds side had just one player from the Hawke's Bay region and the players were unanimous in wanting to proceed with their Hallyburton Johnstone matches against Canterbury in Christchurch over the weekend.

"We're deeply saddened to see the devastation the cyclone has caused to our region and our hearts go out to all those impacted."

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White supported Central Districts' position.

"We had no hesitation in agreeing to CD's request. Our thoughts are with all the people in the Hawke's Bay, and elsewhere, who are dealing with the impact of this disaster".

A new date for the final is yet to be decided.