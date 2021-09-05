Sunday, 5 September 2021

Devine leads way as White Ferns topple England

    Sophie Devine. Photo: Getty Images
    A match-winning performance with bat and ball from Sophie Devine led the White Ferns to a four-wicket win over England in the second T20 at Hove this morning.

    Devine took the key wickets of Nat Sciver and Amy Jones in quick succession to restrict England to 127/7 before opening the batting and blasting 50 off 41 balls to set up the win with 10 balls remaining.

    "Feels good to be back in the winners' circle," said Devine.

    "It's been a tough 12-18 months but we know that we're growing as a team and it was nice to put out a performance against a quality England side."

    It was Devine's 100th game for the White Ferns and she finished with 2-28 from her four overs.

    "We've got a curse for milestone games. I think it's the first one anyone's won, so nice to break the hoodoo.

    "Even though we lost the first game, the intent was there, so good for the group to push on with the run rate. Nice to be out running around and show the hard work we've been putting in."

    It was a nervy finish as New Zealand lost four for 24 as the chase got tight. But Katey Martin saw New Zealand home with a steady eight off seven balls.

