Multi-talented Rolleston College sports star off to T20 World Cup

Abigail Hotton is focused on performing to the best of her ability at next month’s under-19 women’s cricket World Cup in South Africa. Photo: Angus McIntosh

Abigail Hotton has described the end of 2022 as "pretty unreal."

The year 13 Rolleston College student was co-captain of the mixed touch team which won the national tournament. Then the day after she returned from Rotorua, Abigail received the call to say she had been selected for the first-ever New Zealand under-19 T20 World Cup squad.

She also celebrated her 18th birthday on December 19.

For Abigail, getting the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the inaugural tournament in South Africa this month is a “dream come true.”

She will join young White Ferns stars Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze, who all played at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

“I’m excited to get the experience, and soak up all the international players’ knowledge,” Abigail said.

Abigail Hotton scoring at the national touch tournament in Rotorua earlier this month. Photo: Supplied

She started playing cricket for Weedons aged five, before spending the last five years at North West, where she currently plays for the premier women’s team.

The young off-spinner said she has never travelled out of Canterbury for representative cricket before, let alone overseas.

Last month, Abigail represented Canterbury at the Gillette Venus under-19 national tournament in Lincoln. She impressed the World Cup selectors, taking seven wickets with the best economy rate (3.04) and fourth-best dot ball percentage (74.27) for all bowlers in the tournament.

Fellow Cantabrian and North West player Izzy Sharp was also selected in the squad.

Abigail said she hopes to play for the Canterbury Magicians in the near future, but is currently focused on competing to the “highest” level she can in the sport.

The 18-year-old also plays netball for Rolleston in the winter and won the most valuable player award for the senior B team this year.

Cricket will continue to be her priority when she begins a Bachelor of Sport and Recreation Management at Lincoln University next year, after gaining an elite scholarship for the sport.

Abigail was due to depart for South Africa today (January 4). The team’s World Cup group C matches against Indonesia, Ireland and the West Indies will start from January 16.

Image: NZ Cricket

-By Jaime Cunningham