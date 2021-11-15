Monday, 15 November 2021

New Zealand lose another World Cup final

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Cricket

    Mitchell Marsh and David Warner came together for a crucial partnership. Photo: Reuters
    Mitchell Marsh and David Warner came together for a crucial partnership. Photo: Reuters
    New Zealand have lost another World Cup final after Australia eased to victory despite some heroics from Kane Williamson.

    New Zealand scored what seemed to be a competitive total of 172 off the back of a sublime innings of 85 off 48 balls from Williamson.

    But after an early wicket with Trent Boult taking out Aaron Finch for 5 New Zealand never looked in the game as Mitchell Marsh (77) joined David Warner (53) for a match winning partnership.

    The loss is the third loss out of three in world cup finals for New Zealand, after narrowly losing the one day Cricket World Cup final in 2019 and losing to Australia in 2015.

    With the bat no-one looked fluent apart from Williamson who benefited from a drop catch early on in his innings.

    With the ball only Trent Boult escaped punishment with 2 for 18.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter