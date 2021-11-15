New Zealand lose another World Cup final

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner came together for a crucial partnership. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand have lost another World Cup final after Australia eased to victory despite some heroics from Kane Williamson.

New Zealand scored what seemed to be a competitive total of 172 off the back of a sublime innings of 85 off 48 balls from Williamson.

But after an early wicket with Trent Boult taking out Aaron Finch for 5 New Zealand never looked in the game as Mitchell Marsh (77) joined David Warner (53) for a match winning partnership.

The loss is the third loss out of three in world cup finals for New Zealand, after narrowly losing the one day Cricket World Cup final in 2019 and losing to Australia in 2015.

With the bat no-one looked fluent apart from Williamson who benefited from a drop catch early on in his innings.

With the ball only Trent Boult escaped punishment with 2 for 18.