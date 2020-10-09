Nine players offered contacts at Canterbury Magicians

Kate Ebrahim. Photo: Getty Images

The Canterbury Magicians have offered nine players domestic playing contracts for the 2020/21 season.

Among the nine women is experienced all-rounder Kate Ebrahim, who returns to the cricketing world after maternity leave.

The 28-year old was a regular for Canterbury in the 2018/19 season, where she finished 2nd in the one-day run scorer list, averaging 86.

She was also able to convert that form to the Super Smash, where she averaged 46 with the bat.

New Magicians head coach Rhys Morgan also welcomes back the experience of world class batter Amy Satterthwaite.

"With both Kate and Amy returning from maternity leave, and Frankie Mackay returning for her 13th season, we have some real depth and experience in our batting line up," Morgan said.

Although only nine players can be contracted, Morgan is looking forward to the younger players developing throughout the season.

"We have some amazing talent outside of our contracted group in Emma Kench, Kate Sims and Georgia Edge and I’m really excited to see these three play a big part in winning games for us,” he said.

"The whole squad has trained really hard all winter, and everyone has committed to coming back a better player."

The Magicians get their season under way against the Otago Sparks on November 21 at Centennial Park, Oamaru.

The nine players offered contracts are:

Sarah Asmussen (Lancaster Park).

Missy Banks (Old Boys Collegians).

Natalie Cox (St Albans).

Kate Ebrahim.

Laura Hughes (Lancaster Park).

Allie Mace-Cochrane (Old Boys Collegians).

Frances Mackay (Lancaster Park).

Jess Simmons (Lancaster Park).

Gabby Sullivan (St Albans).

Canterbury also have three players centrally contracted: