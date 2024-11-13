Riccarton's first outright victory could pave way for big season

Ethan O’Donoghue took six wickets to secure Riccarton's outright victory. PHOTO: JADEN JONES-DOHERTY

Riccarton coach Darren Entwhistle believes their first outright victory since returning to the Metro premiership could pave the way for a successful season.

Entwistle’s side left it late to beat Heathcote by 84 runs, taking the final wicket in the last few overs of the day and he said the win was a testament to how hard his players had worked.

“We were over the moon. It was quite stressful at the end because it was down to three overs to go, and I didn’t want it to be one of those games where you have them nine down at the end, so to get that last wicket was very pleasing.”

English import Ross Whitfield, who has played under-19s for his country, stood out, scoring 70 off just 56 balls in Riccarton’s second innings, while leg-spinner Ethan O’Donoghue took six wickets in the fourth innings.

After being relegated from the premiership two years ago, then bouncing back up this year, Entwistle doesn’t want Riccarton to just be making up the numbers.

“We have set some quite high goals. One is to win a form of competition, whether it be T20, one-day or two-day, we’re aiming to win one format,” he said.

“And we want to finish minimum mid-table in every competition. So very high goals, but you’ve got to, otherwise you can become complacent and we don’t want to do that.”

On Friday, in day one of their two-day clash, they face Lancaster Park – who themselves had an outright win, beating St Albans by 92 runs – Sydenham lost outright to Burnside, and they take on Old Boys Collegians on Friday.

Old Boys hung on for a draw against East Shirley – who at the close of play on Saturday were just four runs short of victory but had to settle for only first-innings points.

Burnside will play Heathcote while East Shirley hosts St Albans.

Play in all games is set to start at 10.30am on Friday.

Metro premiership points

Burnside 45.8; Lancaster Park 34.6; Riccarton 29.4; Sydenham 27.8; East Shirley 19.7; Old Boys 18.2; Heathcote 18.1; St Albans 13.9