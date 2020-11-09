Watch: Bizarre wicket contributes to Otago's handy win

You might call it a handy win.

For most of yesterday it appeared Otago would not get an opportunity to snaffle Wellington’s final three wickets and register a win so richly deserved.

But the sky cleared in the afternoon and the surface was deemed dry enough for play to resume about 5pm.

That was just enough time for the Volts to finish off Wellington and post an 84-run win.

The visiting side needed a little luck at the Basin Reserve.

Jacob Duffy

Wellington resumed on 185 for seven, needing another 94 runs to pull off a win.

Black Caps opener Tom Blundell shaped as a key figure.

He resumed on 101 having played beautifully on Saturday.

But he chopped the ball towards his stumps and, initially, had the good sense to use his foot to boot the ball clear.

But when he did not get the connection he needed he could not resist padding the ball away with his hand.

That is a no-no and he was out obstructing the field, becoming just the second batsman in New Zealand first-class history to be given out in this manner.

Then Anaru Kitchen held on to a wonderful catch in the gully to remove Andrew Fletcher. Very handy effort considering he had been sitting around all day waiting to play.

Jacob Duffly sealed the win when he nicked out tailender Iain McPeake.

It took Otago just under six overs to create some history.

The Volts had not won a first-class game at the venue since February 2003.

Otago coach Rob Walter said Duffy was instrumental with eight wickets in the match.

He also removed the dangerous Devon Conway twice.

And batsman Dale Phillips added 65 in the first innings and 83 not out in the second.

"Jacob just keeps delivering really and just gets better and better," Walter said.

"All four seamers were excellent but he walked away with eight wickets.

"And Dale’s performance on a wicket that was tricky was excellent."

Otago declared at 218 for three on Saturday, setting Wellington a target of 279. It seemed a generous declaration but Otago was mindful of the forecast poor weather which arrived as promised.

It did make a timely exit, however.

Not so in Nelson. The match between Central Districts and Auckland at Saxton Oval was abandoned without a ball bowled.

In Rangiora, Canterbury completed a win by an innings and 32 runs against Northern Districts.

Fraser Sheat was the star with nine for 63 in the match.