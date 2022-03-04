White Ferns beaten by Windies in thriller

West Indies players celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Maddie Green. Photo by Phil Walter-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The White Ferns have lost their opening match of the Cricket World Cup in dramatic fashion.

New Zealand were beaten by three runs by the West Indies in Mt Maunganui tonight.

Chasing 260 to win, the home side started the final over needing six runs to win with three wickets in hand.

However, bowling her first over of the innings, all-rounder Deandra Dottin was the hero for the visitors.

Dottin took wickets from the second and fourth balls of the over, before a run-out from the penultimate ball sealed a thrilling win for the West Indies.

The result meant a century from White Ferns captain Sophie Devine, who made 108, was in vain.

Katey Martin hit 44 and Jess Kerr a swift 25 to get New Zealand close in the final stages, before Dottin stepped up in the last over.

Hayley Matthews was the standout for the West Indies and was deservedly named player of the match.

Matthews made 119 from the top of the order as her side posted 259-9 batting first, before she returned figures of 2-41 from 10 overs with her off-spin.

The White Ferns next match is against Bangladesh in Dunedin on Monday.