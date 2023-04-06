Williamson likely to miss World Cup

New Zealand's Kane Williamson is likely to miss this year's World Cup after injuring a knee playing for IPL's Gujarat Titans.

Scans on Tuesday confirmed that the 32-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee after falling awkwardly while fielding during his debut for the team in India last weekend.

NZ Cricket said this morning the standard rehabilitation timelines meant "Williamson was now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India".

Kane Williamson is set to have surgery in about three weeks. Photo: Getty Images

Williamson, who stepped down as New Zealand test captain in December, had been in strong form for the test side this year, scoring back-to-back centuries in thrilling tests against England and Sri Lanka, as well as double tons against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Today he wanted to acknowledge the support he had received since the injury.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

While the World Cup now looked unlikely, Williamson vowed to support the Black Caps and coach Gary Stead in any way he could.

“I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months.”

Stead confirmed it was unlikely that Williamson will be available for the World Cup "but from our perspective, we certainly haven't given up hope".

Williamson is likely to have surgery within the next three weeks after swelling around his knee goes down.