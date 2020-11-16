Windies squad glad to be training

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Nearly 40 players and staff, comprising the test squad and about half the T20 squad, arrived in the resort on Friday for a 17-day stay.
They got straight into training on Saturday and yesterday to prepare for two games against New Zealand A at John Davies Oval at the Queenstown Events Centre: a three-day match beginning on Friday and a four-day match beginning on November 26.
Some players took the chance to play a round of golf at Millbrook Resort on Saturday, while the group enjoyed dinner at a central Queenstown restaurant in the evening.
Team manager Rawl Lewis said the players had been itching for outdoor training after spending 14 days in isolation in Christchurch, so the resort was a "breath of fresh air".
The last time the team played in the resort, nearly seven years ago, there was snow on the mountains, so the warm weekend weather had come as a surprise, Lewis said.
"Just being in this beautiful facility, and for the boys to practise in the outdoors — do what they love doing and do what they came here to do — we’re very happy.
"We’re looking forward to some games, getting a feel of the conditions, and there are a lot of new players for whom this is their first time to New Zealand, so we want to give them the opportunity to see how the pitches play."
New Zealand A will assemble in Queenstown on Wednesday.