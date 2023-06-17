All Whites outclassed by Sweden

The All Whites have fallen to one of their biggest defeats in recent years - humbled 4-1 by Sweden in Stockholm, despite taking a surprise early lead.

The scoreline reflected the class of the world No 22-ranked team, whose squad is full of players from the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga.

But the All Whites paid the price for a crazy period late in the first half, where they conceded three goals in the space of seven minutes, mostly thanks to quick transitions, which killed the contest.

Before that New Zealand had threatened a boilover, taking a shock lead through a well-worked Callum McCowatt goal in the eighth minute.

The Danish-based forward ran on to a delightful Matt Garbett pass, before sliding his finish into the bottom-right corner after eluding the goalkeeper.

Most of the first half was well contested, even if the All Whites’ defence was the busier of the two.

But New Zealand were holding their own – and had some good opportunities in the Swedish final third – before Jesper Karlsson’s 39th-minute equaliser.

It came after the All Whites lost the possession cheaply in their own half, with Joe Bell unable to control an Elijah Just pass before the ball was quickly transferred to an unmarked Jesper Karlsson, who was clinical from the edge of the box.

New Zealand had a chance immediately afterwards, before another Swedish counter as the All Whites were loose on the ball, with Tim Payne the culprit near halfway. Robin Quaison was then given too much space inside the area, directing his shot past Oli Sail into the corner.

From there the All Whites momentarily lost their heads and were punished again just before halftime.

There was a cheap turnover on halfway – as Garbett tried to force a pass - and the European team broke down the right, before Karlsson gave Sail no chance with an unerring finish after the cross had eluded the New Zealand defenders.

The All Whites had a couple of opportunities in the second period – falling to McCowatt and substitute Max Mata – before Manchester United’s young star Anthony Elanga put the icing on the cake in stoppage time, after he outpaced Bill Tuiloma then finished superbly into the left corner.

It was a harsh lesson for Darren Bazeley’s team, who rarely get to face European sides, let alone teams of this calibre.

Even though Sweden rested some of their big names, including Premier League names like Alexander Isak (Newcastle) and Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur), they were chock-full of quality and their greater cohesion showed throughout.

The All Whites desperately missed Chris Wood, though McCowatt had probably his best international performance.

Bazeley opted for a 4-3-3, with Michael Boxall and Bill Tuiloma the central defenders and Payne at right fullback. Marko Stamenic, Bell and Garbett were the midfield trio, with Ben Waine leading the line, flanked by Just and McCowatt.

New Zealand must now refocus, as they face Qatar on Tuesday (NZ time) in Vienna.

Sweden 4 (Jesper Karlsson 39′, 45+1, Robin Quaison 44′, Anthony Elanga 90+2), New Zealand 1 (Callum McCowatt 8′). HT: 3-1