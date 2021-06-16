Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Ronaldo snub costs drinks giant billions

    Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during a press conference at the European Championship has coincided with a fall of more than $NZ5 billion in the share price of the drinks giant.

    The Portugal captain is a renowned health fanatic and make it clear what he thinks of the carbonated soft drink.

    The 36-year-old shifted the bottles of Coca-Cola away from him during a press conference on Monday in the prelude to his country's Group F game against Hungary.

    Ronaldo followed it by holding up bottle of water before declaring in Portuguese: 'Agua!', appearing to encourage people to choose that instead.

    Coca-Cola share price dropped from $US56.10 ($NZ78.60) to $US55.22 almost immediately after Ronaldo's gesture, a 1.6 percent dip.

    The market value of Coca-Cola went from $US242b to $US238b - a drop of $US4b ($NZ5.6b).

    Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, replied with a statement that read in part "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" with different "tastes and needs".

    A Euros spokesperson said: "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences."

    Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players in history and a pop culture colossus, boasting nearly 300 million Instagram followers.

    On Tuesday, Ronaldo scored twice in a 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest for European champions Portugal - moving beyond France legend Michel Platini as the record goalscorer at the European Championship finals with 11.

