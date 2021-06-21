Weekend football: Plenty of goals in Chatham Cup ties

Seventeen goals were scored in the two local Chatham Cup times, with Christchurch United and Cashmere Technical advancing into the round of 16.

United edged Coastal Spirit in a thrilling 4 - 3 scoreline, while Technical's win was a little more comfortable at 7 - 3 over Suburbs.

United went ahead thanks to an own goal in the seventh minute with the Rams captains, James McClay, then doubling the leading six minutes later.

McClay put United three up when scoring his second goal with his shot sneaking under the body of Coastal keeper Kyle Hodge.

Coastal won a free-kick at the stroke of halftime when Jordan Spain was fouled in front of goal. Mark Peers stepped up to take the free-kick, which was tipped over the bar by Eddie Ashton. From the corner, Spain scored to bring Coastal back into the tie going to the break.

Photo: Mainland Football

Coastal then recreated the cleaner of the chances and were rewarded when Liam Cotter scored in the 65th.

Eight minutes later, the Coastal flags were flying higher when Aashish Ria locked up the scoreboard.

Play then went end to end before Coastal had several chances to clear their area before the ball fell to Oliver Colloty, with his shot just dribbling into the goal.

Coastal went close to finding another goal to force extra time, with Ashton again producing a great save to deny Tristan Nichol in the final few seconds of added time.

Technical set their win up with two very similar goals in the space of three minutes.

The first came in the 14th, with Garbhan Coughlan crossing from the left to set up Lyle Matthysen, who had made a late run into the back post to score.

Minutes later, Declan Tyndall provided the cross from the left to set up Yuya Taguchi. Matthysen had his second in the 26th, with Coughlan finishing well on the half-hour to make it four. The hard-working Tyndall got reward when heading home minutes later.

Suburbs rallied after the break when Josh Moffat pulled a goal back from the following play after the Technical keeper turned a shot onto the post seconds earlier.

Alex Ridsdale then headed over the bar before Moffat scored his second in the 55th minute, with Simon Gatward-Smith then drawing out a good save from Knight. Tyndall then put Technical 6 – 2 ahead on the hour before Lucas Hogg made it 6 – 3 with twenty to play.

In added time, Danny Boys and Tyndall played a clever 1 – 2 for Boys to complete the scoring.

In the Football South Federation, South City Royals defeated Wanaka 4 - 0, with Otago University overcoming Green Island 5 - 1. All four of the winners will be drawn together in Round 4, which will be played over the weekend of July 10-11 , before the cup draw then goes 'fully open' from the quarter-finals onwards.

Chatham Cup

Cashmere Technical 7 (Declan Tyndall 2, Lyle Mattysen 2, Danny Boys. Garbhan Coughlan, Yuya Taguchi) Nelson Suburbs 3 (Josh Moffatt 2, Lucas Hogg) HT 5 - 0.

Christchurch United 4 (Daniel McClay 2, Oliver Colloty, own goal) Coastal Spirit 3 (Jordan Spain, Liam Cotter, Aashish Rai) HT 3 - 1

Coastal SAS secure quarter-final spot

Coastal Spirit SAS moved into the NZ Football Foundation Kate Sheppard Cup quarter-finals after knocking out Richmond Athletic 9 - 0 in Nelson on Sunday.

It took the Christchurch side some time to adapt to Richmond's physical style, with Lauren Dabner opening the scoring after 21 minutes. The second goal came on the stroke of halftime after Richmond failed to press on a Coastal attack, which ended with Mel Cameron left unmarked to score.

Dabner extended the lead two minutes after the break with Britney-Lee Nicholson then scoring the first of her two goals minutes later.

The score then blew out in the final ten minutes, with four goals being scored and Cameron completing her hat-trick with the other goal going to Rebecca Lake.

Coastal SAS is now set to meet Dunedin Technical in the quarter-finals, with Technical winning the only other South Island tie when defeating Otago University 6 - 0.

Kate Sheppard Cup

Richmond Athletic 0 Coastal Spirit SAS 9 (Mel Cameron 3, Britney-Lee Nicholson 2, Lauren Dabner 2, Whitney Hepburn, Rebecca Lake) HT 0 - 2

Top three spot almost there for FC Twenty11

FC Twenty11 need just two points from their remaining two games in the New World Championship to join Waimak and Western in the top three that will contest the Southern Qualifying League along with the bottom three from the New World Men's Premiership.

FC came from behind to defeat St Albans Shirley (SAS) 3 - 2. Western was untroubled to account for Mid Canterbury 8 - 2, Waimak defeated Parklands 2 - 0, with Burwood keeping alive their hopes of finishing in third place when securing their first win in three games when accounting for Universities 5 - 2.

Waimak now has 31 points, one ahead of Western, with FC on 24. Burwood have 19, Parklands have 12, with Universities, SAS and Mid Canterbury all on 9.

Finn Gaupset (SAS) and Harrison Bowman traded goals in the opening quarter, with Thomas Oates then putting SAS ahead going to the break. FC captain Connor Clarke scored twice in the space of three minutes to secure his side their fifth win on the bounce.

Western came back after Mid Canterbury scored in the opening minutes to lead 5 - 1 at the break before recording their biggest win of the season. Rogier Kerbus scored four of the goals, and Andy Tuckey got a double. Mid Canterbury's player/coach, Luke Martin, added his side's second goal, his 15th of the season.

A flurry of three goals just before the break saw Burwood lead Universities 2 - 1, with both James Kolien and Matthew Cox claiming a double to Burwood. Burwood now hopes FC drop points to SAS in the coming round to set a 'winner takes all' in the final round when Burwood take on FC.

Waimak and Parklands turned scoreless at the break, with the stalemate continuing until Waimak was awarded a penalty that Danny Loney scored from in the 78th minute, with Waimak then doubling their lead minutes later when Kamil Elmohib scored.

New World Championship

FC Twenty11 3 St Albans Shirley 2 HT - 1 - 2

Waimak 2 Parklands 0 HT 0 - 0

Universities 2 Burwood 5 HT 1 - 2

Western 8 Mid Canterbury 2 HT 5 - 1

- By Gavin Searle