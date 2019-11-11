Wins for Dragons and Pride

Reece Dalton scored a match winning debut goal for the Dragons in their 2-1 win over Southern United. Photo: Pam Fraser - Mak Shots Photography.

It was a successful weekend for Canterbury United Dragons men's side and Pride women's side in their respective national competitions.

At English Park, the Dragons came from behind against Southern United to record their first win of the ISPS Handa Premiership.

The southerners were the first to score at yesterday after converting from the penalty spot in the 12th minutes.

Dragons' defender Sean Liddicoat was judged to have taken down a Southern United player inside the box, which set up Garbhan Coughlan to send the ball past Dragons' keeper Danny Knight from the spot.

The Dragons answered back just minutes last though when George King fired home after finding himself with space inside the Southern box. The comeback was completed in the dying stages of the match when Australian Reece

Dalton drove into the box slotted the ball into the net to score the match-winning debut goal.

The Dragons play their next match against Waitakere United on Saturday in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the Canterbury United Pride remain very much on track for the National Women's League minor premiership but were given some difficult moments by Central on their trip to Palmerston North on Saturday.

Many were predicting a drubbing when the top of the table Pride took on lowly Central.

However, the Pride were only one goal ahead by the break and that did not even come from the boot of one of their own players, the unlucky Jana Niedermayr turning the ball into her own net.

It wasn’t until the closing stages that Canterbury finally pulled away for good, Gabi Rennie and Jayda Stewart both striking late on to make the final score 5-2.

The Pride's next match is on November 23 at English Park against WaiBop.