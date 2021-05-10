Hornby Panthers in top spot after narrow win over old rivals

By Will Evans

The Hornby Panthers claimed top spot on the Bartercard NZ CRL Men’s Premiership ladder after outlasting archrivals the Linwood Keas on Saturday, while the other round 5 results have created a fascinating mid-table log-jam.

The Panthers rolled the five-time champions 14-10 at Leslie Park after leading 10-4 at half-time.

Young skipper Sincere Harraway again played an integral role with two of the Panthers’ three tries. The South Island 20s’ hooker and a specialist half has been starring from fullback in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Riccarton Knights and Northern Bulldogs chalked up their second wins of the 2021 campaign, downing third-placed Celebration Lions and fourth-placed Halswell Hornets respectively with strong second-half displays.

Photo: canterburyrugbyleague.co.nz

Riccarton recovered from an eight-point half-time deficit to overwhelm in-form Celebration 20-14. Centre Jahrome Clark scored two tries for the Knights, while Lions five-eighth Kasi Leka backed up last week’s four-try haul with a double.

Northern powered to a 28-18 victory after leading Halswell 10-8 at the break. Veteran half Izic Placid scored three tries for the Frank Endacott-coached Bulldogs, thwarting a Hornets side who have started the season strongly under the tutelage of Walter Wilson.

The Eastern Eagles got off the mark with a comprehensive 46-18 win over the Papanui Tigers. Centre Pio Ioane crossed for four tries as the Eagles capitalised on a 16-point half-time lead, leaving the Tigers as the only winless side in the competition.

The CRL Women’s Premiership kicked off with a Mother’s Day double-header at Ngā Puna Wai on Sunday afternoon.

Defending champs Sydenham Swans outlasted the Linwood Keas 26-22, while last year’s beaten grand-finalists, the Woolston Rams, accounted for the Eastern Eagles 36-12.

BARTERCARD NZ CRL MEN’S PREMIERSHIP ROUND 5 RESULTS

Hornby Panthers 14 (Sincere Harraway 2, Charlie Charlie tries; Caleb Murphy goal) defeated Linwood Keas 10 (Ketesemane Pouli, Penetito Ilalio tries; Kyle Amer goal) at Leslie Park.

Northern Bulldogs 28 (Izic Placid 3, Josh Endacott, Cameron Godfrey tries; Endacott 4 goals) defeated Halswell Hornets 18 (Ken Tofilau 2, Dylan Gittings, Iraia de Goldi tries; Toi Sepuloni goal) at Murphy Park.

Riccarton Knights 20 (Jahrome Clark 2, Justin Lynch, Conner Hibbs tries; Matarike Pose 2 goals) defeated Celebration Lions 14 (Kasi Leka 2, Taniela Leka tries; Taniela Leka goal) at Coronation Park.

Eastern Eagles 46 defeated Papanui Tigers at Papanui Domain.

ISC SPORT CRL PREMIER RESERVES ROUND 5 RESULTS

Northern Bulldogs 28 defeated Halswell Hornets 10 at Murphy Park.

Linwood Keas 36 defeated Hornby Panthers 10 at Leslie Park.

Shirley Hawks 30 defeated Burnham Chevaliers 22 at Coronation Park.

Marist-Papanui 74 defeated Ashburton Barbarians 0 at Bishopdale Park.

Woolston Rams 20-0 Eastern Eagles.

CRL WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP ROUND 1 RESULTS