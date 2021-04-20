Popular Canterbury league identity dies

By Will Evans

Glenn Scott. Photo: Supplied

The Canterbury rugby league community is mourning the loss of one of the game’s hardest-working and popular clubmen, Glenn Scott, who passed away after a battle with illness.

Scott was an integral part of the Northern Bulldogs for many years, firstly as a junior and senior player with the club, before playing a vital role in their post-earthquake rebuild.

Eventually taking over as the Bulldogs’ president, Scott oversaw a period of outstanding growth and success at the Kaiapoi-based club, including a Canterbury Cup title and a return to the Massetti Cup semi-finals in 2018.

He had stepped down from the role due to illness but was on hand at Ngā Puna Wai to see both Bulldogs sides feature on CRL grand final day last season.

Scott also contributed immensely to local rugby league at a junior level, including coaching the Canterbury team to the NZRL 13s Nationals in Palmerston North in 2015.

He was a recipient of a Waimakariri District Council community service award in November and was recently made a Bulldogs Life Member.

A Canterbury Rugby League spokesperson extended their heartfelt condolences to Scott’s wife Jenny, their children Blake and Hannah, and Scott’s family and many friends, and the Northern Bulldogs club.

"Glenn was universally admired for his warm nature, humility and determination – qualities he showed throughout his recent battle. He will be sorely missed."

-Canterburyrugbyleague.co.nz