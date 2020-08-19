Delaney-Hoshek re-signs with Tactix

Marianne Delaney-Hoshek will extend her term with the Tactix to seven years. Photo: Getty

The Mainland Tactix have re-signed coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek on a long-term deal.

Delaney-Hoshek has signed a three year deal with the Tactix who will contest the ANZ Premiership netball grand final against the defending champions the Central Pulse in Invercargill this week.

Delaney-Hoshek has been at the helm for the past four years but 2020 is the first time they've made the final.

The franchise went into receivership earlier this year creating plenty of uncertainty for the players and Darren Wright, who's a member of the franchise's new management committee, said "we're really pleased with the culture that Marianne has built over the years and it has been highlighted this year through their performances in what has been a challenging season".

Delaney-Hoshek said she was delighted to re-sign.

"I've enjoyed seeing the performance gains from the Tactix over the last few years and just as importantly the culture that we've developed here has played a part in our success."

"We realise we've made history by reaching the ANZ Premiership grand final, but the job isn't done yet and we're really looking forward to heading south to finish off our season well.

"I'm excited about the next three years and thrilled to have the opportunity to grow talent across the Mainland region."

The former physical education teacher has spent six years with the Tactix, two years as assistant coach and four as head coach.

Prior to that she spent three years at the Pulse where she was assistant coach.