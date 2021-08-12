Saints, UC play off in sudden death Christchurch premier netball semi-final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Saints and University of Canterbury will battle it out on Tuesday for the opportunity to dethrone reigning Christchurch premier netball champion Lincoln University.
The sudden death semi-final next week will highlight the first phase of the post-season in the top tier, with Lincoln University already through to the decider, despite a final round loss to Kereru A.
Saints have earned bragging rights heading into the clash with second-ranked UC after beating them 60-50 last Tuesday, a result that saw Kereru A eliminated from semi-final contention despite a 45-42 win to upset the title favourites.
Shooter Jess Prosser dominated as Saints took charge early and they maintained that momentum throughout the contest while on the adjacent court Kereru A pushed hard to extend their season.
However, despite a worthy three-goal triumph they missed the semi-final by a point because UC accrued more bonus points through winning quarters during games.
In the other Premier 1 encounter, Technical A and Kia Toa played out a low scoring, hard fought affair before the former prevailed 37-34.
In the Premier 2 division, unbeaten St Nicholas are through to the final, where they will play Kereru B or St Margaret’s College.
St Nicholas beat Kereru B 50-46, while St Margaret’s kept their title hopes alive by pipping St Andrew’s College 43-42 in a cliffhanger.
There were several lead changes in the final 15-minute quarter before the hosts nailed the decisive goal.
Semi-finals:
- Premier 1 - Saints A v UC A, 7pm Bishopdale (Automatic Qualifiers, Lincoln University).
- Premier 2 - Kereru B v St Margaret's A, 7pm Bishopdale (Automatic Qualifiers, St Nicholas).
Premier 1 statistics:
- Kereru A 45 (S Adams 22/28, J Naoupu 23/27) def Lincoln University 42 (K Grant 26/35, T Placid 16/21). Qtrs: 8-12, 21-21, 32-33, 45-42.
- Saints 60 (J Prosser 47/59, G Etheredge 13/18) def UC 50 (M Hill 34/49, T Aiono 16/20). Qtrs: 18-11, 32-23, 44-36, 60-50.
- Technical A 37 (L Pale 4/9, K Ralph 19/27, J Allan 14/20) def Kia Toa 34 (O McIntyre 29/43, M Ruki 5/9). Qtrs: 6-11, 17-18, 26-26, 37-34.
Premier 2 statistics:
- St Nicholas 50 (N Miekle 18/24, G Nicholls 32/37) def Kereru B 46 (C Kennedy 42, F Sutherland 4/5, K Howden 0/1). Qtrs: 15-14, 27-26, 40-33, 50-46.
- St Margaret's 43 (T Hassan 31/34, I Brown 12/14) def St Andrews 42 (I Galvan 7, A Guard 9, K Williams 26). Qtrs: 14-8, 24-20, 35-34, 43-42.
- Technical B 44 (C Quinn 25/33, C Corbett 24/30, C Campbell 3/5) def CGHS A 41 (M Smith 27/33, E Croft 11/15, M Keenan 3). Qtrs:17-8, 25-22, 36-33, 44-41.
Rescheduled game:
- St Margaret's 71 (T Hassan 49/52, I Brown 22/26, J Marshall 0/2) def Technical B 38 (C Quinn 2/4, C Corbett 10/15, C Campbell 14/25, M Hosking-Marino 12/15). Qtrs: 21-5, 34-14, 55-26, 71-38.