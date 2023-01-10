Apprentice jockey charged with careless riding after fatal Ashburton race

Apprentice Jockey Megan Taylor died following a fall at Ashburton in December. Photo: NZ Herald/Supplied/Monica Toretto

An apprentice jockey has been charged with careless riding as a result of a Racing Integrity Board investigation into a race late last year that resulted in the death of apprentice Megan Taylor.

The Racing Integrity Board did not name the apprentice jockey when releasing the news of the rider being charged in the case. An adjudicative panel is in the process of being assigned to hear the charge.

Taylor (26) was riding Red Orchid in the $14,000 maiden race at the Ashburton thoroughbred race meeting on December 15 when there was a four-horse fall entering the straight.

A horse made contact with Taylor while she lay on the track. She was pronounced dead soon after.

Three other jockeys, Samantha Wynne, Tina Comignaghi and Diego Monte de Oca, were also on mounts that fell and sustained injuries. No horses were badly injured.

The remainder of the meeting was abandoned.

Taylor was remembered as “a beautiful soul” by friend Alex Coleman, who spoke to The New Zealand Herald soon after the incident.

“I’m not sure anyone is going to be able to find the words to describe how tragic the loss of Megan is,” Coleman said.

“She was such a beautiful soul that was loved by so many and the shock of her being taken so tragically and so young is completely numbing.”