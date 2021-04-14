Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Canterbury harness racing trainer banned for life

    Mitchell Kerr. Photo: Harness Racing NZ
    Former Canterbury harness racing trainer Mitchell Kerr has been banned for life after being found guilty of four charges at a Judicial Control Authority hearing in Christchurch.

    Kerr handed in his trainer’s license last year, citing mental health issues. He was subsequently charged by the authorities after an investigation.

    The JCA released its judgment today, with the ban ion training horses effective from yesterday.

    The hearing last month heard how Rangiora-based Kerr, 29, had a gambling habit that involved him losing around $1 million with an Australian betting agency.

    The tribunal concluded that Kerr was involved in a series of fraudulent activities, including selling a horse that didn’t exist, charging for insurance policies that were never taken out, and that he oversold shares in horses that he had no right to sell.

    He was also accused of forging signatures and disguising his fraud with multiple acts of dishonesty.

    Black Cap Matt Henry and All Black Anton Lienert-Brown and a number of businessmen were among those allegedly cheated out of money.

    Kerr, who has been approached for comment, did not attend the hearing at Addington Raceway.

     

     

