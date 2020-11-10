Tuesday, 10 November 2020

3.20 pm

Crowds flock to Addington Raceway

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Racing

    Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon
    Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon
    People have been flooding into Christchurch's Addington Raceway for one of the biggest events on the city's social calendar today.

    Thousands normally get dressed up and head to Addington to try their luck at the New Zealand Trotting Cup Day in the Garden City.

    While the event will be operating at Covid-19 alert level 1, organisers have decided to reduce numbers by 30 per cent to make contact tracing easier, with 12,000 tickets sold.

    Mike Willetts, wearing a Mr Incredible costume and David Garters, dressed as The Riddler. Photo:...
    Mike Willetts, wearing a Mr Incredible costume and David Garters, dressed as The Riddler. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon
    Despite the looming threat of rain, people have come in from across the region and the country.

    Annalise Graham, who drove all the way from Kaikōura with her family, said she was looking forward to the racing and the day's festivities.

    "This is my first time at the Christchurch races so I'm pretty excited," she said.

    Graham's family normally visit Christchurch for the annual A&P show, but since that event was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, they decided to come for the races instead.

    Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon
    Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon
    Meanwhile, wearing one of the more elaborate outfits of the day were Mike Willetts, wearing a Mr Incredible costume and David Garters, dressed as The Riddler.

    "Dave's been doing it for five years now and I've been doing it for 17 or 19 years, just something different every year," said Willets, who flew from Wanaka.

    Police said the attendees have been well behaved this year, with no arrests at about 1pm.

    "It's been really quiet from our perspective," Senior Sergeant Phil Newton said.

    Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon
    Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

    Best Dressed Man winner Dylan Booysens, Best Dressed Lady winner Laura Campbell and Best Dressed...
    Best Dressed Man winner Dylan Booysens, Best Dressed Lady winner Laura Campbell and Best Dressed Lady runner-up Anna Campbell. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
    Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    Racegoers arrive at Addington Raceway. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
    Racegoers arrive at Addington Raceway. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    A racegoer follows the action during New Zealand Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway. Photo by...
    A racegoer follows the action during New Zealand Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway. Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    Richie McCaw delivers the New Zealand Trotting Cup in his helicopter. Photo: Getty Images
    Richie McCaw delivers the New Zealand Trotting Cup in his helicopter. Photo: Getty Images

    General view of Addingtion Raceway prior to New Zealand Trotting Cup Day. Photo: Kai Schwoerer...
    General view of Addingtion Raceway prior to New Zealand Trotting Cup Day. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    Natalie Rasmussen driving Amazing Dream (L) wins Race 4 Nevele R Fillies Series Final ahead of...
    Natalie Rasmussen driving Amazing Dream (L) wins Race 4 Nevele R Fillies Series Final ahead of John Dunn driving Need You Now during New Zealand Trotting Cup Day at Addington Raceway. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    Richie McCaw delivers the New Zealand Trotting Cup alongside war veterans Neil Harton and Jack...
    Richie McCaw delivers the New Zealand Trotting Cup alongside war veterans Neil Harton and Jack Marshall. Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

    RNZ

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg