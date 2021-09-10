Friday, 10 September 2021

Dunn going for yet another New Brighton Cup

    If either of his starters win the Avon City Ford New Brighton Cup at Addington on Friday night, champion trainer Robert Dunn will add to an impressive haul in the Group Three feature.

    Robert Dunn. Photo: HRNZ
    The race, a traditional lead-up to the New Zealand Cup, has been won by Dunn runners three of the past five years.

    Dunn, one of New Zealand's foremost trotting trainers, in partnership with Jenna Dunn, the wife of his son John, operate out of their stables based in Woodend.

    Tonight the newly-minted Dunn stable will start $2.40 favourite and defending champion Classie Brigade and $4.50 third favourite Henry Hubert, who quinellaed the Maurice Holmes Vase last week. A G’s White Socks will be second favourite for the Greg and Nine Hope stable, at $3.50

    Classie Brigade won the New Brighton Cup last year, adding to the victories by the Dunn-trained Letspendthenitetogetha in 2018 and Franco Nelson in 2016.

    Letspendthenitetogetha paid $50.10 for driver Jim Curtin  while Franco Nelson’s win came against a field that included the Mark Purdon/Natalie Rasmussen trio of Lazarus, Have Faith In Me and Smolda.

    The Avon City Ford New Brighton Cup goes at 7.59pm. The winner is guaranteed a start in the New Zealand Cup on Tuesday, November 9.

    -Harness Racing Desk

     

