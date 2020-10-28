NZ Trotting Cup tickets officially sold out

Natalie Rasmussen and Ultimate Sniper won the New Zealand Trotting Cup last year. Photo: NZH

Punters hoping to be at Addington Raceway for the New Zealand Trotting Cup are set to be disappointed unless they have bought tickets already.

All ticket options for the November 10 event - which is the centrepiece of Christchurch's Cup Week 2020 - have now sold out.

While the $540,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup is the race everyone will be watching, there will also be three other group one races to enjoy.

"After a tough 2020 we realise a lot of people are keen for a party and to celebrate a great New Zealand sporting occasion and we can't wait to welcome them to Addington," said Addington Raceway and Events Centre chief executive Brian Thompson.

Organisers also have a Covid-19 plan in place. At level 2, only owners and members would attend the event, while at level 3 there would be no spectators at all.

Under the current level 1 restrictions, there will be a 30 per cent reduction in crowd numbers.

More information about the event can be found here.