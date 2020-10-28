Wednesday, 28 October 2020

NZ Trotting Cup tickets officially sold out

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Racing

    Natalie Rasmussen and Ultimate Sniper won the New Zealand Trotting Cup last year. Photo: NZH
    Natalie Rasmussen and Ultimate Sniper won the New Zealand Trotting Cup last year. Photo: NZH
    Punters hoping to be at Addington Raceway for the New Zealand Trotting Cup are set to be disappointed unless they have bought tickets already.

    All ticket options for the November 10 event - which is the centrepiece of Christchurch's Cup Week 2020 - have now sold out.

    While the $540,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup is the race everyone will be watching, there will also be three other group one races to enjoy.

    "After a tough 2020 we realise a lot of people are keen for a party and to celebrate a great New Zealand sporting occasion and we can't wait to welcome them to Addington," said Addington Raceway and Events Centre chief executive Brian Thompson.

    Organisers also have a Covid-19 plan in place. At level 2, only owners and members would attend the event, while at level 3 there would be no spectators at all.

    Under the current level 1 restrictions, there will be a 30 per cent reduction in crowd numbers.

    More information about the event can be found here.

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter