NZ Trotting Cup tickets officially sold out

All ticket options for the November 10 event - which is the centrepiece of Christchurch's Cup Week 2020 - have now sold out.
While the $540,000 New Zealand Trotting Cup is the race everyone will be watching, there will also be three other group one races to enjoy.
"After a tough 2020 we realise a lot of people are keen for a party and to celebrate a great New Zealand sporting occasion and we can't wait to welcome them to Addington," said Addington Raceway and Events Centre chief executive Brian Thompson.
Organisers also have a Covid-19 plan in place. At level 2, only owners and members would attend the event, while at level 3 there would be no spectators at all.
Under the current level 1 restrictions, there will be a 30 per cent reduction in crowd numbers.
