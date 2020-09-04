Friday, 4 September 2020

South Island Racing Awards finalists named

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Racing

    Miss Federer has been named the 2019-20 New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of The Year. Photo:...
    Miss Federer has been named the 2019-20 New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of The Year. Photo: Race Images South
    The finalists for the South Island Racing Awards have been named.

    The winners will be announced at a cocktail function in the Tea House at Riccarton Park Racecourse from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, October 2. The Canterbury Jockey Club race meeting will be held the next day.

    The function was due to be held on September 11 but was postponed due to the level 2 Covid restrictions.

    The finalists are:

    Two-Year-Old
    Chokito
    Lovebug
    Ohio Showgirl
    Showemhowitsdone

    Three-Year-Old
    El Gladiador
    Feel The Rush
    Lightning Jack
    Miss Federer

    Sprinter
    Enzo’s Lad
    Kiwi Ida
    Sensei
    Ticket To Ride

    Miler
    Killarney
    Monza Circuito
    Out Of The Park
    Who Dares Wins

    Stayer
    Camino Rocoso
    Dee And Gee
    Sitarist

    Jumper
    Adequacy
    Delacroix

    Horse of the Year
    To be awarded to one of the above finalists.

    New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of the Year
    Miss Federer

    Broodmare of the Year
    To be announced on the day

    Stallion
    Ghibellines
    Raise The Flag

    Trainer
    John & Karen Parsons
    Michael & Matthew Pitman
    Terri Rae
    Kelvin & Aimee Tyler

    Jockey
    Kozzi Asano
    Tina Comignaghi
    Chris Johnson

    Apprentice
    Kozzi Asano
    Kavish Chowdhoory
    Rohan Mudhoo

    Owner
    Kevin Hickman
    Karen Parsons
    Kelvin Tyler

    Breeder
    Mrs KN & WE Calder
    AG, KJ, MC & PR Dennis
    Nearco Stud

    - Racing News

     

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter