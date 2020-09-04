South Island Racing Awards finalists named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The winners will be announced at a cocktail function in the Tea House at Riccarton Park Racecourse from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, October 2. The Canterbury Jockey Club race meeting will be held the next day.
The function was due to be held on September 11 but was postponed due to the level 2 Covid restrictions.
The finalists are:
Two-Year-Old
Chokito
Lovebug
Ohio Showgirl
Showemhowitsdone
Three-Year-Old
El Gladiador
Feel The Rush
Lightning Jack
Miss Federer
Sprinter
Enzo’s Lad
Kiwi Ida
Sensei
Ticket To Ride
Miler
Killarney
Monza Circuito
Out Of The Park
Who Dares Wins
Stayer
Camino Rocoso
Dee And Gee
Sitarist
Jumper
Adequacy
Delacroix
Horse of the Year
To be awarded to one of the above finalists.
New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of the Year
Miss Federer
Broodmare of the Year
To be announced on the day
Stallion
Ghibellines
Raise The Flag
Trainer
John & Karen Parsons
Michael & Matthew Pitman
Terri Rae
Kelvin & Aimee Tyler
Jockey
Kozzi Asano
Tina Comignaghi
Chris Johnson
Apprentice
Kozzi Asano
Kavish Chowdhoory
Rohan Mudhoo
Owner
Kevin Hickman
Karen Parsons
Kelvin Tyler
Breeder
Mrs KN & WE Calder
AG, KJ, MC & PR Dennis
Nearco Stud
