South Island Racing Awards finalists named

Miss Federer has been named the 2019-20 New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of The Year. Photo: Race Images South

The finalists for the South Island Racing Awards have been named.

The winners will be announced at a cocktail function in the Tea House at Riccarton Park Racecourse from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday, October 2. The Canterbury Jockey Club race meeting will be held the next day.

The function was due to be held on September 11 but was postponed due to the level 2 Covid restrictions.

The finalists are:

Two-Year-Old

Chokito

Lovebug

Ohio Showgirl

Showemhowitsdone

Three-Year-Old

El Gladiador

Feel The Rush

Lightning Jack

Miss Federer

Sprinter

Enzo’s Lad

Kiwi Ida

Sensei

Ticket To Ride

Miler

Killarney

Monza Circuito

Out Of The Park

Who Dares Wins

Stayer

Camino Rocoso

Dee And Gee

Sitarist

Jumper

Adequacy

Delacroix

Horse of the Year

To be awarded to one of the above finalists.

New Zealand Bloodstock Southern Filly of the Year

Miss Federer

Broodmare of the Year

To be announced on the day

Stallion

Ghibellines

Raise The Flag

Trainer

John & Karen Parsons

Michael & Matthew Pitman

Terri Rae

Kelvin & Aimee Tyler

Jockey

Kozzi Asano

Tina Comignaghi

Chris Johnson

Apprentice

Kozzi Asano

Kavish Chowdhoory

Rohan Mudhoo

Owner

Kevin Hickman

Karen Parsons

Kelvin Tyler

Breeder

Mrs KN & WE Calder

AG, KJ, MC & PR Dennis

Nearco Stud

