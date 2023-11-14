Thousands of race-goers descend on Addington for NZ Trotting Cup

Thousands of punters and spectators are descending on Addington Raceway today for the New Zealand Trotting Cup.

The harness race is one of the biggest events on Christchurch's social calendar.

Addington Raceway chief executive Brian Thompson said he expects a crowd of about 13,000-14,000 today.

This year the New Zealand Cup is worth $750,000. The cup dates back to 1904 - and this will be the 120th running of the race.

Thompson told RNZ's Corin Dann they will be looking for "a pretty strong walk-up crowd" thanks to the warm weather.

"Hopefully Cantabrians get dressed up and ready to celebrate with friends and family.

"Early on in the week we had about 10,000 bottles of water ready to give out - we've upped that to 15,000 .... to make sure that everyone remains hydrated and here till the last race."

As well as the harness racing, the Crossing Cup Day Fashion Competition will take place today with the winners due to be revealed from about 2.30pm.

"We've got two categories - the best dressed and the best suited," Thompson said.

"That will be presented on the presentation area probably around Race 6 today."

The gates open at 11am and the first of 12 races starts at noon. The action culminates with the New Zealand Cup at about 5.20pm.

Thompson says, based on form, Akuta is the favourite to win the cup. He was happy to share a tip with anyone looking to lay a bet today.

"Swayzee from Australia is up there as well (with Akuta). And if anyone wants an each-way bet probably go Mossdale Ben, it's being driven by Ben Hope."

The 24-year-old Canterbury driver won the $20,000 Waitaki Hotel Kurow Cup in Oamaru with Mossdale Ben in August. Mossdale Ben is owned by Archie Affleck and trained by Ben’s parents Greg and Nina Hope.

Michael Guerin, from Harness Racing NZ, gives his IRT New Zealand Cup selections

Race 11 : IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup - 5.20pm

1: Akuta

2: Swayzee

3: Old Town Road

4: Republican Party

Other races: IRT New Zealand Cup day

Big fields and plenty of the favourites copping difficult draws have produced a New Zealand Trotting Cup day at Addington with more value than usual.

Unbeaten filly Millwood Nike may start the only odds-on favourite all day so here is a race-by-race look at the best plays on harness racing’s biggest day.

Race 1: Saunders Robinson Brown Handicap Trot - 12.00pm

Tricky trot to start with and Masterly (4) hard to catch if he leads. Value lies in That’s What We Do (17) as 3200m gives him time to overcame handicap.

Race 2: Hydroflow Mobile Pace - 12.26pm

The good three-year-olds tend to be too good for grade horses and with Charlie Brown (6), who has been luckless in elite company, better drawn than Jolimont (10) he gets the nod.

Race 3: Mitre 10 Handicap Trot - 12.58pm

Genius trainer Paul Nairn has made a special boot to help Confessional (5) trot better under pressure so he is top pick but his stablemate Outtamyway (2) is the cover bet after unusual campaign.

Race 4: Garrard's Pace - 1.26pm

Tough race but Amaretto Bromac (14) has a big motor and small brain. She could blow them away and Borrisokane (13) the logical other coming out of good 3-y-o races and winning at Cup trials. Mandalay Bay (16) smart horse in new stable but price too short.

Race 5: TAB Junior Free-For-All - 1.56pm

One of the two stars Merlin (8) or Don’t Stop Dreaming (9) should win and it will come down to which gets the best run. Merlin paying more so the better bet.

Race 6: K B Electrics Mobile Pace - 2.30pm

Wag Star (7) has been brilliant and that may earn him enough respect to get the lead and win. Sooner The Better (12) looks a great place/Top 4 bet if they go hard.

Race 7: Nevele R '50 Years Of Success' Final Mobile Pace - 3.02pm

If they are ever going to beat Millwood Nike (15) it will be today. Could settle a long way off leaders but she might still win because she is a mini-freak and backed into $1.55 with Aardiebytheseaside (2) a great place option.

Race 8: Hornby Liquor Centre Worthy Queen Handicap Trot - 3.37pm

Basically a who-steps-best-can-win 2000m standing start, and those wanting an interest maybe split Aardiebythehill (1) and Love N The Port (4).

Race 9: Woodlands Stud Sires' Stakes Final - 4.12pm

This depends entirely on how hard they go early. If not frenetic then Vessem (7) with the blinds and Blair Orange on can win but if they go nuts then Cold Chisel (12) or Chase A Dream (15) could over-power tiring leaders.

Race 10: Avon City Ford Trot - 4.47pm

Not a race to be diving too deeply into as some of these could be in this same grade Cup Day next year. But Elizabeth Hill (7) won’t be and has had a string of trials to get ready and been well behaved. Not foolproof but the best horse here.

Race 12: Gold Band Taxis Mobile Pace - 5.53pm

Not easy but both Dalton Shard (6) and Smoke On The Water (8) were excellent last time so they make sense in finicky way to end the day.

-Addiotnakl reporting RNZ and www.hrnz.co.nz