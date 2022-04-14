Acid test for promising new Crusaders lock against Blues

Zach Gallagher made his Super Rugby debut against the Highlanders at Orangetheory Stadium on April 1. Photo: Getty Images

From back-up to a key cog in the Crusaders pack for seemingly their toughest Super Rugby Pacific task to date, new lock Zach Galllagher makes his starting debut against the Blues in Good Friday’s round opener.

The young second rower, who made his first appearance off the bench against the Highlanders on April 1, has been thrust into the limelight alongside captain Scott Barrett once Quinten Strange suffered a calf injury in last Saturday’s win over the Hurricanes.

Gallagher is also the beneficiary of Mitchell Dunshea’s season-ending knee injury, while Sam Whitelock was not brought back early from a broken finger for the clash at Orangetheory Stadium, meaning the veteran should return during the four-match tour of Australia.

Ironically, the Blues will feature former Crusaders lock Luke Romano, an ultra-experienced option, as the Auckland-based franchise seek their first win in Christchurch since 2004.

The Crusaders have also won their last 14 clashes with the Blues stretching back eight years but their form has fluctuated during this campaign, although they have only suffered one defeat.

In other changes from the line-up that won 24-21 in the capital, Leicester Fainga’anuku is promoted from the bench to a wing slot for George Bridge while Pablo Matera is named on the bench after being a late withdrawal last weekend.

Promising tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has been bracketed with Oli Jager, indicating their might be another late alteration to the Crusaders pack.

The match kicks off at 7.05pm.