All Black selection shakeup for second test against Springboks

All Black Wallace Sititi. Photo: Getty Images Springboks v All Blacks

Kick-off: 3am, Sunday 8 September NZT

DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Scott Robertson has dropped a selection bombshell for the second test against the Springboks in Cape Town.

Chiefs loose forward Wallace Sititi has been named to start at blindside, despite playing the entire Super Rugby Pacific season at number eight.

Sititi comes in for Ethan Blackadder, who has suffered a hamstring injury at training after a very strong game in the All Blacks' 31-27 loss to the Boks at Ellis Park.

Luke Jacobson moves onto the bench as loose forward cover to replace Samipeni Finau, despite assistant coach Jason Ryan confirming earlier this week that regular starter Dalton Papali'i was fit and available for selection.

Meanwhile, there's been a shakeup with two of the most experienced players in the team, with Robertson perhaps taking a leaf out of Rassie Erasmus' book regarding replacements. Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara will come off the bench in a selection move reminiscent of the Bok 'bomb squad', a group of experienced players specifically tasked with shifting the gameplan up a gear and closing out test matches.

There was no better illustration of that than last weekend at Ellis Park, when Bok replacements Kwagga Smith and Grant Williams scored to put them in the lead. In contrast, the All Blacks got nothing out of their bench players other than a very costly yellow card to Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

Beauden Barrett's benching means Will Jordan lines up for his second test start at fullback in a new look back three. Mark Tele'a and Sevu Reece get recalls to the starting team due to Jordan's switch and an injury to Caleb Clarke, who was also one of the All Blacks' best at Ellis Park.

Perenara makes way for Cortez Ratima to face easily the biggest challenge in his brief test career. Ratima is paired up with Chiefs teammate Damian McKenzie, who will have an unchanged midfield of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane outside him.

Anton Lienert-Brown retains his spot on the bench as cover.

All Black Will Jordan. Photo: Getty Images

The tight five is unchanged after a solid set piece effort, while Sam Cane once again starts at openside after a bruising performance at Ellis Park. Cane has become public enemy number one among South Africa's extremely vocal online rugby community after replays suggested his shoulder was responsible for Siya Kolisi's fractured cheekbone.

Erasmus will name his Springbok side tonight at 7pm NZT.

All Blacks:

1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Scott Barrett (c) 5. Tupou Vaa'i 6. Wallace Sititi 7. Sam Cane 8. Ardie Savea 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Mark Tele'a 12. Jordie Barrett 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Sevu Reece 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Asafo Aumua 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi 18. Fletcher Newell 19. Sam Darry 20. Luke Jacobson 21. TJ Perenara 22. Anton Lienert-Brown 23. Beauden Barrett