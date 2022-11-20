All Blacks blow big lead as England bag draw

Freddie Steward scores for England against the All Blacks. Photo: Reuters

The All Blacks and England have drawn 25-25 in the final test of the year at Twickenham this morning.

The All Blacks blew a 19-point lead in the final 10 minutes of their season, leaving them to settle for the draw.

In a penalty-ridden game, the All Blacks made the best possible start, with two unanswered tries to Dalton Papali'i and Codie Taylor in the first 10 minutes and never let go of the lead until the final minute of the game.

Despite regular attacks on the New Zealand line, England were unable to cross for a try until the final 10 minutes of the game, but then scored three tries to level the scores.

New Zealand led 17-3 at half-time, with Reiko Ioane scoring their third try in the 50th minute.

A drop goal from Beuden Barrett with 10 minutes to go appeared to seal the victory for the visitors with a 25-6 lead, but England immediately hit back with their first try in the 71st minute, before Freddie Steward scored again two minutes later.

The All Blacks were also forced to play the final minutes of the game with 14 players after Barrett was yellow-carded for a professional foul while trying to prevent England's first try, and the hosts crossed the line with a minute to go to secure the draw.

Earlier today, Georgia recorded the greatest moment in their rugby history, landing a penalty in the final minutes to stun Wales 13-12 in Cardiff. Scotland also beat a 14-man Argentina 52-29, while South Africa overwhelmed Italy 63-21.