All Blacks coaches announced

Tana Umaga will leave Moana Pacific at the end of this year's Super Rugby season. Photo: Getty Images

New All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has confirmed his assistants with Tana Umaga, Neil Barnes and Mike Blair joining incumbent Jason Ryan in the national team set-up.

Ryan stays on as forwards coach with Umaga to take over as defence coach. Blair becomes the attack coach and Barnes has been named senior assistant coach.

Phil Healy has been appointed to the newly created role of head of performance. Tamati Ellison leaves his role as an All Blacks assistant to become head coach of the Māori All Blacks.

The team's previous assistant coaches, Scott Hansen and Bryn Evans, who worked under former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson before he was sacked in January this year, haven't been retained and will leave their roles.

Barnes, Umaga and Blair have been contracted to the end of next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia and Rennie is confident he's got the best people for the job.

"This is a very experienced and highly skilled coaching team. Each of these men has a track record of getting the best out of the players and teams they coach, and they are each hugely motivated to get stuck in and deliver the same success with the All Blacks."

Neil Barnes, currently head coach of Taranaki, will have a focus on the lineout. Photo: Getty Images

Current Taranaki head coach Barnes will bring his lineout expertise, while Ryan retains his role as forwards coach, with a particular focus on scrum and maul.

Former All Blacks captain and Moana Pasifika head coach Umaga (Sagone, Afega and Leulumoega Tuai (Samoa), will leave Moana at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

"Just to be in the conversation - to have a role with the All Blacks again is pretty big," Umaga said. "It's no small undertaking but it's a privilege and an honour.

"My heart is always with culture - the All Blacks culture, representing the country I was born in, and the culture of my parents - the heritage and the blood that runs through me. I have deep connections to both of those so it would have to be something that I am really connected to for me to move on [from Moana Pasifika].

"In terms of these two teams - they mean a lot to me, both of them. They are part of me.

"I've got to make sure that I do well with Moana Pasifika and respect the time that I've got here. I'll apply the same things I learned when I was an All Black in terms of 'am I going to leave Moana in a better place?'

"So I'm here until the end of the season and we've still got things we want to achieve before then."

Mike Blair (left) is attack coach under Dave Rennie at Japanese club Kobelco Kobe Steelers. The pair have also coached together at the Glasgow Warriors. Photo: Getty Images

The attack will be led by former Scotland halfback Blair, currently attack coach under Dave Rennie at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan.

He will complete the current Japan Rugby League One season before moving to New Zealand, subject to the granting of a work visa by the government.

"Neil provides outstanding leadership and strategic support; Jase has proven himself as one of the best forwards coaches in the game; Tana brings immense mana and defensive insight; and Mike will bring his innovative approach and attention to detail to our attack. I know this group will challenge and support both me and our players to bring the best out of us all," Rennie said.

"This has been a thorough appointment process that included conversations with each of the former All Blacks assistant coaches. I want to acknowledge those men, who have all contributed so positively and professionally to this process and to the legacy of the All Blacks. They are each excellent coaches in their own right, who I know will go on to achieve further success in their careers."

Jason Ryan has been retained as forwards coach. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby interim chief executive Steve Lancaster thanked the outgoing coaches for their work.

"We acknowledge that this has been an uncertain period for people and that there are some difficult farewells as part of the process. I want to pay tribute to the service that Scott Hansen, Tamati Ellison and Bryn Evans have given to the black jersey.

"They have each made important contributions to the team and I know they have all got a lot more to give as world-class coaches. The way they have conducted themselves throughout is testament to the outstanding professionals and good people they all are.

"I also congratulate our new group of coaches, who bring a formidable combination of experience and mana. We are confident they will complement Dave's leadership and we cannot wait to see them go to work with the 2026 All Blacks group."