All Blacks defeated 25-18 by Argentina on home soil

The home side led 15-12 and scored two tries to one, but the boot of Emiliano Boffelli made all the difference, with six penalties and a conversion to a Juan Martin Gonzalez try early in the first half.
The All Blacks - who scored two tries through Samisoni Taukei'aho and Caleb Clarke in the first half, but could only manage a single penalty in the second - have now lost six of their last eight games.
It is Argentina's second victory over New Zealand after their 25-15 victory in Sydney in November 2020.