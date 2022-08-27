All Blacks defeated 25-18 by Argentina on home soil

All Black Sam Whitelock and Juan Martin Gonzalez of Argentina contest the ball during the match at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Argentina have beaten the All Blacks for the first time in New Zealand, with a 25-18 victory in Christchurch tonight.

The home side led 15-12 and scored two tries to one, but the boot of Emiliano Boffelli made all the difference, with six penalties and a conversion to a Juan Martin Gonzalez try early in the first half.

The All Blacks - who scored two tries through Samisoni Taukei'aho and Caleb Clarke in the first half, but could only manage a single penalty in the second - have now lost six of their last eight games.

It is Argentina's second victory over New Zealand after their 25-15 victory in Sydney in November 2020.