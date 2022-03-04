All Blacks to play in Christchurch for first time in six years

The All Blacks will play in Christchurch for the first time since 2016, with a test against Argentina to take place at Orangetheory Stadium this winter. Photo: Getty

The All Blacks are set to return to Christchurch for the first time since 2016.

The ABs will take on Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium this winter. They will play the Pumas again in Hamilton and the Wallabies in Auckland, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson confirmed yesterday.

The last test match in Christchurch was against the Springboks in September 2016.

Both tests against South Africa this year will be in the Republic.

Robinson revealed at a press conference the three Irish tests would be played in Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland.

"We are still working on the prospect of playing midweek games against Ireland," he said.

"There’s nothing more to report on that officially, but work is going on behind the scenes with Irish Rugby to look at that."

It had long been expected Dunedin would get one of the three Irish tests as partial consolation for missing out on the centenary test against the Springboks, which was relocated to Australia last year due to MIQ restrictions.

Once, a test against Ireland might have been considered just another chance to beat up tired northern opposition in the mid-year window — but not any more.

Ireland has slipped to No5 in the world rankings (the All Blacks are No2), but is very clearly the team all New Zealand rugby fans want to see, and beat.

The Irish took 111 years to post a first test victory over the All Blacks, in Chicago of all places, in 2016.

They have since beaten the All Blacks twice more, in tests in Dublin, but have never managed to win a test in New Zealand.

Ireland last played the All Blacks in Dunedin in June 2002, when the All Blacks won 15-6 at Carisbrook.

Nine years later, Ireland played Italy in a Rugby World Cup game at the new stadium.

Ireland beat the All Blacks in their last meeting, in Dublin last year. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies said yesterday afternoon he was not able to confirm details of the test.

"We're still unsure about allocation of matches, but certainly talk of a test match coming to Dunedin is exciting."

A New Zealand Rugby spokesman said the test schedule had been provisionally signed off by the board but remained subject to final agreements with venues.

The Black Ferns will play in a four-nation tournament in Tauranga, Waitakere and Whangarei.

