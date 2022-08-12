All Blacks: Richie Mo'unga to start at first-five as Ian Foster makes changes

Richie Mo'unga at Sandton Sun Hotel on August 8 in Johannesburg. Photo: Getty Images

In a move that will delight Crusaders fans, Richie Mo’unga is finally set to get a run in the No 10 jersey for the All Blacks this weekend.

He has been called into the All Blacks pack for the test against the Springboks at Ellis Park that might be the last chance for coach Ian Foster to keep his job.

Beauden Barrett has been passed fit after his nasty spill — he was taken out in the air by Springboks winger Kurt-Lee Arendse, who is now suspended — while brother Jordie has overcome ankle injury concerns to hold on to his place at fullback.

Uncapped tighthead prop Fletcher Newell, of Rangiora, has been named on the bench and will make his test debut.

Samisoni Taukei’aho remains at hooker, while 69-test veteran Codie Taylor returns to the bench as cover.

Ethan de Groot. File photo

Young Southland prop Ethan de Groot and rugged flanker Shannon Frizell will beef up the pack for the crunch Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg on Sunday morning (NZ time).

De Groot, a controversial omission from the series against Ireland due to the belief he was not fit enough, replaces Otago prop George Bower on the loosehead side of the scrum.

Frizell, who was in career-best form for the Highlanders in the early rounds of Super Rugby Pacific before getting injured, replaces Akira Ioane on the blindside flank.

There are, perhaps surprisingly, just two other changes from the starting XV beaten 26-10 last week.

Shannon Frizell on his way to the tryline for the All Blacks in the first test against South Africa and New Zealand in Nelspruit last weekend. Photo: Getty

Former Highlanders prop Tyrel Lomax comes in for Angus Ta’avao at tighthead.

Captain Sam Cane will surpass Jerome Kaino (81 tests) as the third-most capped All Black loose forward in tests.

The All Blacks have lost five of their past six tests and slumped to an all time low of No5 in the world rankings.

It is very clear that Foster’s days as coach will be numbered if this test results in another poor performance and a loss, but he is staying optimistic.

"Belief and confidence remain high in our group, which is working incredibly hard this week," Foster said.

"Playing at Ellis Park is always a special occasion for any All Black team, and this weekend will be no different.

"Adding to that, the Freedom Cup is on the line, which makes this a challenge that everyone is looking forward to."

The All Blacks have not lost consecutive tests in South Africa since 2009.

All Black team to play Springboks

Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrell Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea.