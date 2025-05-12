Another Robertson makes waves

Sumner first-five Macklan Robertson is the son of All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. PHOTO: TONY BRUNT PHOTOGRAPHY

Keep an eye on Macklan Robertson, the young playmaker starting to make a mark in the Christchurch Metro premier competition.

Scott Robertson.

The 18-year-old Sumner first-five is in his first division 1 season, straight out of high school and has starred for St Andrew’s College.

He is also in the Crusaders Academy.

Pundits are predicting a bright future for Robertson in the No 10 jersey.

He has a rich rugby pedigree – his father is All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

He said it was special to be playing for the club he first started out with as a 4-year-old, having knocked back offers from other clubs to stay with Sumner.

“I’m loving it. It’s my childhood club, so playing (has) been awesome.”

He is one of a number of new players on the Sumner team but thinks he has done well for himself coming straight out of school.

“It’s definitely different in terms of a higher quality of players. There’s a lot more experienced players around but I’m enjoying it so far,” he said.

Wave coach Gareth D’Almeida said Robertson is a real talent.

“He’s risen to the challenge really well. There’s probably more pressure on him than any of the other debuts because he’s been playing first-five, so he’s steering the team around. It’s a lot to take on board.

“But he’s so passionate about the club and the team and also the role, so I think that’s huge for him.”

Macklan Robertson has impressed for Sumner. PHOTO: TONY BRUNT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Sumner connection runs further than just his father – Robertson’s older brother Cass, an outside back, is captain of the division 2 team and younger brother Beau, a loose forward, is poised to join the club when he finishes at St Andrew’s, where he is in the first XV.

Their maternal grandfather, Terry Mulholland, was Sumner team manager from 2006-2011 and watched every game until his death in 2023.

Robertson’s uncle, Simon Mulholland, also played for the club. Robertson said his father also tries to make it to his games where possible.

“It’s pretty special, he’s my dad and I know that he’s got all those honours around his name but it’s just pretty special to see him. I love it, it’s hard to express.”