Backline switch: All Blacks name squad for second Bledisloe test

Foster said there was huge motivation amongst the team ahead of this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have picked the same forward pack to start the second Bledisloe Cup Test, against Australia, but have shuffled the backline.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho has come onto the reserves bench for Dane Coles, and Scott Barrett also returns as reserve lock.

In the backs, Rieko Ioane moves to centre, replacing Anton Lienert-Brown, who took a knock to his knee on the weekend. Sevu Reece moves to the left wing and Will Jordan comes in on the right wing. Halfback TJ Perenara also returns to the All Blacks matchday 23, as halfback reserve.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said: "We're all excited to be returning to Eden Park for the second Bledisloe Cup Test. It's been a very 'forward looking' week. We were delighted with the result last weekend and obviously had some things that we had to work on this week so that has kept us focussed."

Foster said there was huge motivation amongst the team ahead of this weekend.

"We know that Australia will be disappointed with the result and will lift. It's a do or die game for them.

"But the Bledisloe Cup means a lot to us. It's an historic trophy and it's easy for people to take it for granted based on results in recent years, but throughout history it has been a hard Cup to win, so it's hugely important."

The All Blacks team (test caps in brackets):

1. George Bower (4)

2. Codie Taylor (59)

3. Nepo Laulala (32)

4. Brodie Retallick (84)

5. Samuel Whitelock (126) - captain

6. Akira Ioane (5)

7. Dalton Papalii (6)

8. Ardie Savea (51)

9. Aaron Smith (100)

10. Richie Mo'unga (25)

11. Sevu Reece (11)

12. David Havili (6)

13. Rieko Ioane (38)

14. Will Jordan (5)

15. Damian McKenzie (31)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (2)

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (19)

18. Angus Ta'avao (17)

19. Scott Barrett (42)

20. Luke Jacobson (6)

21. TJ Perenara (69)

22. Beauden Barrett (92)

23. Jordie Barrett (26)