Barrett seeks 'bounty hunter' to find stolen ute

Scott Barrett (centre) will join brothers Jordie (left) and Beauden at this year's Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

On the eve of his departure for the Rugby World Cup in France, one-third of the All Blacks’ Barrett trio is appealing for a bounty hunter to find his stolen ute.

All Black and Crusaders player Scott Barrett, 29, urged those who had seen his green Toyota SR5 to come forward.

It is presumed it was stolen from near his Christchurch home.

The All Blacks squad is usually supplied with a Ford vehicle. However, Barrett is a keen outdoorsman as he has displayed thoroughly through his social media posts - a pastime that may have been more suited for an older ute.

Tomorrow, the 33-member All Blacks team will fly out to the World Cup.

They take a flight from Auckland to London to be ready for a friendly encounter against the world-champion Springboks at Twickenham on August 26. On September 9, they face the hosts in Paris to begin their World Cup campaign.

Barrett is already being hailed as one of the best players of the year and will travel with his brothers Jordie and Beauden. This will be his second time competing in a World Cup.