Big double-header at the Rangiora Showgrounds

The full day of action will start at 10am before the defending champions North Canterbury face Ellesmere in their Southbridge Shield match at noon.
Canterbury will then take on Manawatu in the NPC at 2.05pm.
It will be a milestone occasion for Canterbury hooker Ben Funnell who is set to run out for his 100th game.
Wing Ngane Punivai will be lining up for his second blazer match and first-five Andrew Knewstubb is set to celebrate his blazer game.
Brodie McAlister is also set to return from All Blacks duty to play in red and black.
- Canterbury v Manawatu will also be live on Sky Sport NZ Saturday, kicking off at 2:05pm.
Canterbury line-up
1. Finlay Brewis
2. Ben Funnell (100th game)
3. Darcy Breen
4. Sam Darry
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Corey Kellow
8. Cullen Grace (Captain)
9. Riley Williams
10. Andrew Knewstubb (Blazer game)
11. Ngane Punivai (2nd Blazer game)
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Manasa Mateale
15. Johnny McNicholl
16. Brodie McAlister
17. Lewis Ponini
18. Gus Brown
19. Tahlor Cahill
20. Torian Barnes
21. Tyson Belworthy
22. Shun Myake
23. Jone Rova
Head Coach: Marty Bourke
Assistant Coach: Craig Dunlea
Assistant Coach: James Lentjes
Assistant Coach: Alex Robertson
Manager: Stu Hunter