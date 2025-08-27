Big double-header at the Rangiora Showgrounds

Canterbury will take centre stage against Manawatu in the NPC at 2:05pm. Photo: Canterbury Rugby

A festival of rugby will be held at the Rangiora Showgrounds on Saturday, featuring both North Canterbury and Canterbury.

The full day of action will start at 10am before the defending champions North Canterbury face Ellesmere in their Southbridge Shield match at noon.

Canterbury will then take on Manawatu in the NPC at 2.05pm.

It will be a milestone occasion for Canterbury hooker Ben Funnell who is set to run out for his 100th game.

Wing Ngane Punivai will be lining up for his second blazer match and first-five Andrew Knewstubb is set to celebrate his blazer game.

Brodie McAlister is also set to return from All Blacks duty to play in red and black.

Canterbury v Manawatu will also be live on Sky Sport NZ Saturday, kicking off at 2:05pm.

Canterbury line-up

1. Finlay Brewis

2. Ben Funnell (100th game)

3. Darcy Breen

4. Sam Darry

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Corey Kellow

8. Cullen Grace (Captain)

9. Riley Williams

10. Andrew Knewstubb (Blazer game)

11. Ngane Punivai (2nd Blazer game)

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Manasa Mateale

15. Johnny McNicholl

16. Brodie McAlister

17. Lewis Ponini

18. Gus Brown

19. Tahlor Cahill

20. Torian Barnes

21. Tyson Belworthy

22. Shun Myake

23. Jone Rova

Head Coach: Marty Bourke

Assistant Coach: Craig Dunlea

Assistant Coach: James Lentjes

Assistant Coach: Alex Robertson

Manager: Stu Hunter