Black Ferns claim top seed and book rematch with Wales

The Black Ferns head into the quarterfinals as the top seed following pool play. Photo: Getty Images

A familiar foe awaits the Black Ferns.

With World Cup pool play concluding on Sunday afternoon, the Black Ferns go into next weekend's quarter-finals as the top seed, booking a rematch against Wales.

The sides met a fortnight ago, and while the Black Ferns scored 10 tries and claimed a 56-12 win, there were some shortcomings around the set piece, physicality, and with disciplinary issues which hampered their play.

With the sides meeting for the second time this tournament, Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said there was plenty still to improve in the rematch.

"I think some girls have got something to prove, there's no doubt about that," Smith said of the rematch.

"We'll have a good week; it's exciting for these women to get this opportunity, so we'll have a good week in Tutukaka, prepare well and see how it goes."

The Black Ferns were confirmed as the top seed on Sunday after Canada were unable to better their points differential in their 29-14 win over the United States. The two sides are the only ones to go into the knockout stages with the maximum 15 points from their three pool games.

After France claimed a bonus point win over Fiji on Saturday night, England needed to win against South Africa in order to secure the third seed. While South Africa made them work for it early on, only conceding one try in the first 23 minutes, the English side ultimately showed their class to claim an overwhelming 75-0 win, running in 13 tries.

Finishing with the top seed, the Black Ferns go into the knockout stages on the same side of the draw as France (4), Italy (5), and Wales (8). Canada (2), England (3), Australia (6) and the United States (7) make up the other side.

Japan, Fiji, South Africa, and Scotland were the first group of teams eliminated from the tournament. For Scotland, it was the first World Cup they had qualified for in 12 years, while it was the first appearance at the tournament for Fiji.

There will be a lot of interest in the quarter-final between Italy and France, with the winner to play the Black Ferns if they advance past Wales.

With a win over Japan in their final pool game, the Italians became nation's the first team, male or female, to reach a Rugby World Cup knockout round. Additionally, they beat France 26-19 in a World Cup warm-up game, meaning they can't be counted out in their all-European quarter-final.

The matches between Italy and France and the Black Ferns and Wales will be played at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei on Saturday.

On Sunday, England will meet Australia while Canada and the United States will have a rematch of their final pool game. Those matches will be held in Waitākere.

By Christopher Reive