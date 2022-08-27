Black Ferns work hard for win against Wallaroos

gettyimages-1418357106_1.jpg Santo Taumata of the Black Ferns is tackled during the match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and the Australian Wallaroos at Adelaide Oval today. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns have been made to work hard for a scrappy win in their last match before the World Cup on home soil.

New Zealand completed a 2-0 series triumph over Australia with a 22-14 victory in their second O'Reilly Cup clash in Adelaide on Saturday.

Coming off a 52-5 win in the first test in Christchurch last weekend, the Black Ferns weren't able to establish anywhere near that level of dominance against a much-improved Wallaroos side.

The visitors scored three tries but otherwise weren't able to capitalise on numerous opportunities as the Australian defence took a huge step up from the series opener.

The Wallaroos started the second test as they ended the first, a converted try to winger Bienne Terita giving them an early 7-0 lead.

A penalty from captain Ruahei Demant and a converted try to hooker Luka Connor eventually put New Zealand in front and gave them a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Second-half tries to lock Joanah Ngan-Woo and openside flanker Kendra Reynolds extended that advantage to 15 points.

But it was Australia who finished with a flourish, Terita flying over for an impressive second try to reduce the final margin to just eight.

The two teams start their World Cup campaigns with a trans-Tasman clash in six weeks' time, the match at Eden Park to be played on October 8.