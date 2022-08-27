Saturday, 27 August 2022

Black Ferns work hard for win against Wallaroos

    Santo Taumata of the Black Ferns is tackled during the match between the New Zealand Black Ferns...
    Santo Taumata of the Black Ferns is tackled during the match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and the Australian Wallaroos at Adelaide Oval today. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Ferns have been made to work hard for a scrappy win in their last match before the World Cup on home soil.

    New Zealand completed a 2-0 series triumph over Australia with a 22-14 victory in their second O'Reilly Cup clash in Adelaide on Saturday.

    Coming off a 52-5 win in the first test in Christchurch last weekend, the Black Ferns weren't able to establish anywhere near that level of dominance against a much-improved Wallaroos side.

    The visitors scored three tries but otherwise weren't able to capitalise on numerous opportunities as the Australian defence took a huge step up from the series opener.

    The Wallaroos started the second test as they ended the first, a converted try to winger Bienne Terita giving them an early 7-0 lead.

    A penalty from captain Ruahei Demant and a converted try to hooker Luka Connor eventually put New Zealand in front and gave them a 10-7 lead at halftime.

    Second-half tries to lock Joanah Ngan-Woo and openside flanker Kendra Reynolds extended that advantage to 15 points.

    But it was Australia who finished with a flourish, Terita flying over for an impressive second try to reduce the final margin to just eight.

    The two teams start their World Cup campaigns with a trans-Tasman clash in six weeks' time, the match at Eden Park to be played on October 8.

