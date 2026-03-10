'Borderline torture' bootcamp pushes squad to the limit

Lachie McCarthy carries a jerrycan through the Port Hills. PHOTO: CLARK PITHIE

A hard pre-season is a rite of passage for sports teams, amateur and professional alike – and Lincoln University’s rugby squad endured one of the toughest imaginable as they build towards the Metro season.

The Rams’ 60-man wider squad were put through their paces at an overnight military-style camp, led by personal training instructors from Burnham Military Camp.

Head coach Matt MacDougall described it as “borderline torture”.

“They got thrashed on the field and had a big swim circuit for a couple of hours, some team connection activities, then went to sleep. Woke up pretty much straight away and they did a big 20kg jerrycan walk down the side of the motorway on the walking track," MacDougall said.

“Up again at half past five and got into the ice baths, then out the back of Governor’s Bay on the hills with the jerrycans, holding them above their heads.

“We were trying to put them under pressure and give them unrealistic tasks, stuff they would never ever do to get them to practice operating under pressure, not turning on each other and not bickering, trying to keep calm so that we can hopefully transfer that onto the field.”

Carrying the heavy jerrycans was hard work for Lincoln's players, including Angus Reeves, after a night of swim training and running with little sleep. PHOTO: CLARK PITHIE

Prop Zach Parkin took part and said it was a “little bit of a culture shock”.

Lincoln University's Louis Treacy hoists a 20kg jerrycan through the Port Hills. PHOTO: CLARK PITHIE

“It’s sort of weird when you haven’t slept at all and people are making you do stuff you don’t want to do,” he said.

“There are highs and lows. Sometimes you’re feeling all good and then the next minute you’re feeling pretty dark about what they’re making you do.”

MacDougall said the idea stemmed from his time coaching the First XV at Marlborough Boys’ College in 2019.

“They were an amazing team, but they always lost when the pressure came on. They just couldn’t handle the pressure when the big schools would start to tighten the screws.”

He ran a similar camp with that side and was pleased with the response, prompting him to replicate it in his second year in charge at Lincoln.

Strength and conditioning coach Jarrad Choat had a contact at Burnham, and the plan developed from there.

“There was no doubt (last year) we were probably the most talented team in the competition, but the average age of our team was 19,” MacDougall said.

“We advance their rugby tenfold without even touching a rugby ball. The game’s not complicated, but when you get under pressure, you do silly things.

PHOTO: CLARK PITHIE

“If we can put them through tasks they genuinely think are unachievable, and they come out the other side of that, when the tide’s turning against them in a game that’s nothing compared to what they’ve been through.”

Parkin said the experience ultimately brought the group closer together – and he was relieved when it ended.

“When you do something s**t with your mates or you’re in a s**t situation, you end up being a lot closer than you actually think you might be afterwards, because you’re in something pretty horrible together. Someone said it’s like trauma bonding.

“After we finished, heaps of boys were laughing and having a good time together, like this is insane, it feels insane. Then I went home and slept,” he said.

Lincoln University's Brooklyn Dalgety exchanges high-fives with his teammates after finishing a brutal military training camp. PHOTO: CLARK PITHIE

University of Canterbury v Belfast, Ilam Fields;

New Brighton v Sumner, Rawhiti Domain;

HSOB v Christchurch, Bob Deans Field;

Linwood v Marist Albion, Tane Norton Park;

Shirley v Burnside, Burwood Park;

Sydenham v Lincoln University, Sydenham Park

Crossing codes and building connections

Players from the Linwood Bulls and Linwood Keas shared a cross-code training session in pre-season. PHOTO: LINWOOD KEAS RLFC

Linwood take a unique approach to pre-season, running shared training sessions with the Linwood Keas’ rugby league team.

The tradition started last year and continued this season.

“There was maybe 80 to 100 out on the field, with good numbers across both codes,” said head coach Brendan Nolan.

“It’s something that's just been nurtured. Andrew (Auimatagi, Keas head coach) coaching at St Thomas, he has a good understanding of the rugby side of it and same with the other coaches they have. They’ve either played rugby or are coaching rugby players who are playing league now.”

Nolan said the club tended to focus more on fostering connections between players than any work on the rugby field in pre-season.

“We need to connect first before we can layer into strategy. It’s massive for us. We have waiata, haka, Samoan hymn, and we actually have the fathers come down to some of the trainings, just of their own accord, and we make sure we acknowledge them as well.”

Burnside went a step further in crossing codes, playing the Hornby Panthers in a league match last weekend for their first hit-out.

Head coach Willie Brown said it was a good way to ease into competitive play while keeping things enjoyable.

“It’s good for contact confidence, because it’s just reps on reps of tackling and running, without the technical aspects of scrums and line-outs.

“It’s just a bit of fun, and to be fair, these days the boys will watch more league than they do rugby anyway, so they can have a bit of fun and have a first taste of league.”

Following the match last year, halfback Joel Lam made the decision to switch to league where he played for the Panthers before going to Australia to represent Souths Logan Magpies.

Lam later returned to Burnside and rugby union after being selected to represent Samoa last year.