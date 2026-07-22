Brodie McAlister to lead Canterbury in NPC

Brodie McAlister playing against Wellington in round one of the 2025 NPC. Photo: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Brodie McAlister will be captain of the 2026 Canterbury NPC team, with the homegrown hooker set to lead the reigning national champions into a new era at One NZ Stadium.

A product of Shirley Boys’ High School and the Kaiapoi Rugby Club, McAlister has been a cornerstone of Canterbury Rugby since making his provincial debut in 2018. Over eight seasons, he has established himself as one of the competition’s most consistent performers, playing more than 45 matches in the red and black.

His performances at provincial level have earned representative honours with the All Blacks XV before becoming All Black #1229 in 2025. McAlister has since gone on to earn two test caps, scoring a try on debut, further cementing his reputation as one of New Zealand’s premier hookers.

McAlister’s connection to Canterbury runs deep, having progressed through the Canterbury pathway from schoolboy rugby to the Crusaders Academy before establishing himself as a provincial stalwart. Canterbury head coach Alex Robertson said McAlister’s appointment reflects the respect he commands throughout the organisation. “Brodie embodies everything we value in a Canterbury player. He leads through his actions, sets incredibly high standards and has earned the respect of everyone around him through the way he prepares and the way he plays,” Robertson said.

“He understands what representing Canterbury means, and he’ll do an outstanding job leading this group as we defend the NPC title and begin an exciting new chapter at One NZ Stadium.”

McAlister said captaining Canterbury is one of the greatest honours of his rugby career.

“To captain Canterbury is incredibly special. This province has given me so much throughout my rugby journey, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to lead this team. We’ve got a group that is proud of the jersey and understands the responsibility that comes with representing Canterbury. As defending champions, we know there will be plenty of expectation, but we’re excited by that challenge.

“This team has always been built on hard work, connection and representing our community with pride. We can’t wait to get out in front of our supporters at One NZ Stadium and create something special together this season.”

The appointment comes as Canterbury prepares to defend its 2025 NPC title and embark on their first season at the new One NZ Stadium. With a blend of experienced leaders and emerging talent, the 2026 campaign marks the start of a new chapter for provincial rugby in Canterbury.

Preparations for the season are under way, with Canterbury to continue their build-up on Friday when they take on Tasman in a pre-season fixture at Lansdowne Park in Blenheim at 1pm.

Sumner first-five Macklan Robertson, son of former Crusaders and All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, will start on the bench for Canterbury for the first time.

Canterbury pre-season line up

Lewis Ponini, Brodie McAlister, Jermaine Ainsley, Tahlor Cahill, Liam Jack, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Torian Barnes, Louie Chapman, Andrew Knewstubb, Ngatungane Punivai, Jone Rova, Dallas McLeod, Kurtis MacDonald, Chay Fihaki, George Bell, Tonga Helu, Gus Brown, Jacob Carter, Johan Schaunkell, Ollie Burra, Phoenix Abbott, Tevita Latu, Manumaua Letiu, Oscar Treacy, Shun Miyake, Seb Calder, Macklan Robertson.