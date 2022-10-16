Burke's brilliant night puts Canterbury into final

Canterbury's Fergus Burke scores one of two tries against Bay of Plenty at Orangetheory Stadium last night. He was also handy with the boot, kicking all the points. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury will chase their 15th NPC title after slowly but surely breaking down a stubborn Bay of Plenty in Christchurch.

After marching through the round robin with a solitary loss, Canterbury were for the second week in a row seriously tested by a less-fancied opponent.

But after hanging on to beat Northland in their quarter-final, Canterbury offered just too many threats for a determined Steamers defence. Fergus Burke scored all 24 points but it was the variety of attack that proved too tough to counter in the 24-10 win at home last night.

Canterbury will now host Wellington in next weekend's showpiece, an opponent they have beaten in the final four times this century. While the Lions will be looking for their first title since 2000, the red and blacks are out to end a drought of their own - their 14th crown was claimed in 2017.

Since then, Canterbury have lose two semifinals, but Bay of Plenty have now been defeated all three occasions they have reached this stage. The Steamers are also without a win in Christchurch since 1975, though they never appeared bowed by history tonight.

That was especially true in the first half, when heading to the sheds trailing by only eight represented a worthy achievement.

Despite Wharenui Hawera missing a couple of penalties, the visitors must have been hugely satisfied - if hugely fatigued - after conceding only one try despite the mountain of defensive work they were made to do.

The tone was set in the first five minutes, when Bay of Plenty repelled a patient Canterbury attack, and that pattern continued for much of the half.

The home side enjoyed two-thirds of possession and territory in the first 40 minutes, forcing their opponents to make almost twice as many tackles. But the Steamers were up for the challenge - soaking up pressure, frustrating their hosts and causing mistakes.

Their discipline cost them, causing plenty of defending to be done under penalty advantage, but Canterbury couldn't find a way through even with their dangerous maul.

It took until the 34th minute until they did cross, and unfortunately for Bay of Plenty, it came from a rare defensive lapse, as Burke slipped through a hole on the short side following a 5m scrum.

It was even later in the half before Bay of Plenty finally earned a decent shot at the Canterbury line, but that chance after the hooter had sounded was snuffed out by a Tom Christie breakdown penalty.

In desperate need of more possession, the visitors began the second spell treating the ball as a precious commodity. Soon, that methodical care took them across the line, with a dominant scrum pushing Canterbury backwards before Naitoa Ah Kuoi burrowed over.

That pulled the Steamers within a point but the near-parity didn't last long, as a moment of brilliance from Rameka Poihipi created a second try. There seemed little threat when the second five received the ball inside the opposition half - moments later, with five defenders beaten by Poihipi's elusive footwork, Burke was presented simple finish.

Appropriately enough, it was the No 10 who then sealed victory from the tee, ensuring the NPC title will again be decided in Christchurch.

It was even later in the half before Bay of Plenty finally earned a decent shot at the Canterbury line, but that chance after the hooter had sounded was snuffed out by a Tom Christie breakdown penalty.

In desperate need of more possession, the visitors began the second spell treating the ball as a precious commodity. Soon, that methodical care took them across the line, with a dominant scrum pushing Canterbury backwards before Naitoa Ah Kuoi burrowed over.

That pulled the Steamers within a point but the near-parity didn't last long, as a moment of brilliance from Rameka Poihipi created a second try. There seemed little threat when the second five received the ball inside the opposition half - moments later, with five defenders beaten by Poihipi's elusive footwork, Burke was presented simple finish.

Appropriately enough, it was the No 10 who then sealed victory from the tee, ensuring the NPC title will again be decided in Christchurch.

Canterbury 24 (Fergus Burke 2 tries; Fergus Burke 4 pens, con)

Bay of Plenty 10 (Naitoa Ah Kuoi try; Wharenui Hawera pen, con)

Halftime: 11-3