Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup side: Ramano back in starting line-up

Luke Romano returns to the Canterbury starting line-up. Photo: Getty Images

Fresh legs and a raft of experience have been added to the Canterbury Mitre 10 Cup side for Saturday night’s clash with Wellington in Christchurch.

Lock Luke Romano returns to the starting line-up after not being required for last Saturday’s one-point loss to Hawke’s Bay in Napier.

The former All Black brings a dozen years of provincial experience to a pack featuring an inexperienced front row and a prop set to make his debut off the bench.

Fortunately Canterbury co-coaches Reuben Thorne and Mark Brown still have the services of Romano’s starting second row partner Mitchell Dunshea, who will head to the All Blacks camp as a replacement for fellow Crusaders lock Quentin Strange.

Tom Sanders, who made his first appearance in the Mitre 10 Cup on the blindside flank in Napier, switches to No 8 to form a strong loose trio with captain Reed Prinsep and openside Tom Christie.

"It’s great to have Luke back, he’s the spiritual leader of the pack," said Brown.

"Tom Sanders had a great super campaign and Tom’s defence and quality work at the breakdown will be key for us this week.”

In the backline, Fergus Burke starts at first five-eighth ahead of Brett Cameron while Josh McKay reverts to fullback to enable former New Zealand under-20s representative Chay Fihaki to debut on the right wing.

"Chay has been working extremely hard and has earnt this opportunity. Fergus had a good stint off the bench against Hawke’s Bay and really matured,” Brown said.

“We’ve learnt in the past just how taxing some positions can be and having the ability to utilise the whole squad is a really important factor in a campaign like this.”

After an impressive performance against Hawke’s Bay, Blues-bound lock Sam Darry covers lock via the bench where 134kg prop Tamaiti Williams is poised to make his Canterbury debut.

"Tamaiti is a big man, with a big future ahead of him, he’s trained hard and has put his hand up for an opportunity,” Brown said.

Former All Black Julian Savea is a focal point of a Wellington line-up that features an imposing looking backline which boasts a wealth of Super Rugby experience through the Hurricanes.

Canterbury need to bounce back after successive defeats - the Ranfurly Shield was also surrendered to Taranaki with a one-point loss - by beating a Wellington side currently sitting second in the premiership behind unbeaten champions Tasman.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten women’s side seek their fourth straight win when they host Wellington, who lost to Manawatu last weekend, in the opening leg of the doubleheader at Orangetheory Stadium.

Canterbury beat Manawatu 36-10 in the opening round, by far their toughest game to date with 85-10 and 72-15 romps over Otago and Hawke’s Bay.

The women's clash, where the JJ Stewart is on the line, kicks off at 4.35pm. then the men follow at 7.05pm.

Canterbury: Josh McKay, Chay Finaki, Ngane Punivai, Rameka Poihipi, Manasa Mataele, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Tom Sanders, Tom Christie, Reed Prinsep (capt), Mitchell Dunshea, Luke Romano, Oli Jager, Shilo Klein, Finlay Brewis. Reserves: Scott Mellow, Fletcher Newell, Tamaiti Williams, Sam Darry, Billy Harmon, Ere Enari, Brett Cameron, Isaiah Punivai.

Wellington: Billy Proctor, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Vince Aso, Julian Savea, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Du’Plessis Kirifi (capt), Vaea Fifita, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, James Blackwell, Alex Fidow, James O’Reilly, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ben Aumua-Peseta, Josiah Tavita-Metcalfe, Caleb Delany, Mateaki Kafatolu, Connor Collins, Trent Renata, Pepesana Patafilo.

Canterbury women: Grace Steinmetz, Martha Lolohea, Grace Brooker, Liv McGoverne, Sam Curtis, Terauoriwa Gapper, Kendra Cocksedge, Lucy Anderson, Lucy Jenkins, Alana Bremner (captain), Cindy Nelles, Chelsea Bremner, Amy Rule, Rebecca Todd, Pip Love. Reserves: Nina Poletti, Georgia Ponsonby, Trina Greenslade, Angie Sisifia, Sophie O’Cain, Cassie Siataga, Easter Savelio.