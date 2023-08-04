Canterbury rugby great Tane Norton passes away

Tane Norton with the Rugby World Cup in 2009. Photo: NZH

Former All Blacks captain and Canterbury Rugby life member Tane Norton has passed away aged 81.

Norton enjoyed a long career in first class rugby and was All Blacks captain for nine games including the series win over the Lions in 1977.

The hooker represented Mid Canterbury as a 19-year-old in 1961 but it was another seven years before he returned to first class rugby playing for the Linwood club in Christchurch which led to a call-up for Canterbury.

He was selected for the 1971 series against the Lions making his debut in the first test defeat in Dunedin. Norton went on to play in 27 consecutive tests. He captained the All Blacks to a 4-1 series victory over the Lions in 1977 which featured his final appearance for New Zealand in the fourth test victory.

Norton finished his career having played 197 first class games, including 82 for Canterbury and 61 for the All Blacks including 27 tests.

Following his retirement, Norton remained actively involved as a coach and administrator with the Linwood club in Christchurch. He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to rugby in the 2006 New Year Honours.