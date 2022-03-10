Thursday, 10 March 2022

Chiefs pip Matatu in ground-breaking game

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    Matatu's Grace Steinmetz scores a try, escaping a tackle from Ruby Tui of Chiefs Manawa in...
    Matatu's Grace Steinmetz scores a try, escaping a tackle from Ruby Tui of Chiefs Manawa in Hamilton tonight. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Super Rugby Aupiki has arrived with a bang.

    The Chiefs Manawa have beaten Matatu, the South Island team, 17-15 in the ground-breaking first game in the professional women’s competition in Hamilton tonight.

    Both teams showed plenty of vigour and commitment but, naturally, there were plenty of mistakes over the abbreviated 70-minute game.

    Chiefs prop Angel Mulu had the honour of scoring the first try after just eight minutes.

    Matatu prop Pip Love replied to make it 5-5, but Ruby Tui sent the Chiefs back into the lead with a nice finish in the corner.

    Silky winger Grace Steinmetz narrowed the gap for Matatu before a stunning try to Kennedy Simon gave the Chiefs a 17-10 lead at halftime.

    The second half was mostly a forgettable affair, at least if you like attacking rugby with a clinical touch.

    Matatu had lots of time on attack and plugged away relentlessly, but could not break through some gritty Chiefs defence.

    The fulltime hooter sounded - and the game came alive.

    Matatu hammered away, earned multiple advantages, threw the ball around and prop Amy Rule scored deep into stoppage time.

    Replacement Arabella McKenzie came within a whisker of landing a conversion that would have sent the game to golden point.

    All four Aupiki teams are in action on Tuesday.

    hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter