Coach Rob Penney signs contract extension with Crusaders

Rob Penney with the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific trophy. Photo: Getty Images

After leading the Crusaders to a record 13th Super Rugby title, Rob Penney has had his contract extended to the end of next season, though he's resigned to losing All Blacks captain Scott Barrett for 2026.

Penney survived an end of season review last year after the Crusaders failed to make the playoffs in his first year in charge, before helping them back to the top of the pile in 2025.

He said he's keen to chase some more history in 2026, though he expects to be without the services of lock Barrett, who he believes will exercise a non playing sabbatical clause in his contract and skip the next Super Rugby season.

"Pretty certain he'll do something," Penney said.

"He's earned the right to (rest) and he needs to. That big body of his has been knocked around both for the Crusaders and for the All Blacks for a long time now. So as Codie (All Blacks and Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor) did eighteen months ago, I suspect he'll have a good break and he's deserves it.

"It'll be up to other people in the group to step up and when Scoot's (Barrett) ready we'll welcome him back with open arms."

Penney was expected to be asked to stay on as Crusaders coach, but he took his time to confirm he wanted to remain at the end of his original two-year deal, which expired at the end of last Super Rugby season.

"Very humbling and honoured to be to be given another season," Penney said.

"I kind of said right at the start let's wait and see what the fallout was from the season campaign. We wanted to be as assiduous this year as we were last year around the reviews and the reflections just to ensure there were no blind spots.

"I'm really excited the organisation were willing to bear with me for another year."

Penney said he only wanted a short term deal and plans to take it year by year.

"Very much so," he said.

"Look, I love coaching I love this group and this organisation. I've said many times that it's deeply embedded in me...it will be great to do another campaign and see where that leads.

"There's more to come from this group and I'm just excited to be a little little part of it on the fringe."

Penney is also looking forward to seeing the Crusaders play at Christchurch's new Te Kaha Stadium, which is set to open next April.

"It's a great thing for this wonderful region and particularly for Christchurch City.

"After all the region's been through to finally get an opportunity to get on the grass inside of that beautiful coliseum, the emotions will be high and it'll just be such a great occasion to have our first game year in there."