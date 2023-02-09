Confusion reigns around All Blacks coach appointment process

Scott Robertson Photo: Getty

New Zealand Rugby is adamant no announcement on the appointment process for the All Blacks is imminent despite suggestions otherwise.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has confirmed he knows how the process will unfold and is now waiting on NZR to make it public - which he expected to be in the next few days.

Following Robertson's comments New Zealand Rugby issued a one sentence statement saying, "New Zealand Rugby is continuing to have internal discussions, but an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent."

Robertson was lined up to replace incumbent Ian Foster when the All Blacks hit a form slump last season but Foster hung onto to the job when the All Blacks beat South Africa in Johanesburg in August.

There has been an expectation that NZR will this month outline whether they will appoint the next coach before, or after, this year's World Cup in France.

The likely scenario was an appointment would be made prior to the tournament despite leading lead to the odd situation of having a new coach waiting in the wings while the outgoing Foster takes the side to Paris.

"It's one of those times I'm just waiting for NZR to make the announcements really," Robertson told reporters in Christchurch on Wednesday.

"You have conversations in the background, but as an employee and understanding how important you go through clear processes. Hopefully we know in the next few days."

Robertson, a former New Zealand under-20s coach, lost out to Foster for the All Blacks job in 2019 but the extraordinary success he has overseen at the Crusaders has earned him plenty offers of job in other countries.

"I've had options, but I've always said, my preference is to be here in New Zealand and coach my country," he added.

"I've also been really patient. I think where we are now, that's we're going to deal with, not what's has happened ... the next two weeks is big."

The comments from Robertson and NZR have only further confused the issue around just how the appointment process to decide who will be at helm post the World Cup will unfold.

In December NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said that with the changing landscape among the international coaching environment, they would likely have to break with tradition and could no longer leave it until after a World Cup cycle to select the All Blacks next boss.

Typically after a World Cup there is a review of the tournament and the All Blacks coaching group, with the incumbents asked to reapply and their case to stay on is weighed up against bringing in a new team of 'fresh faces'.

NZR have been conservative in the past, reappointing Sir Graham Henry after the 2007 World Cup disaster ahead of challenger Robbie Deans.

Sir Steve Hansen, a previous All Blacks assistant, took over from Henry.

NZR then chose Foster, who had worked under head Hansen, over Robertson when Hansen stepped down following he 2019 World Cup, where the All Blacks finished third following a semi-final defeat to England.

-Reuters / RNZ