Crusaders 2025 squad named - but who will be captain?

Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders coach Rob Penney has named his 38-man squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season - but mystery surrounds who will replace Scott Barrett as captain.

Barrett is set to be replaced as skipper of the Crusaders next season in a bid to ease his workload on the back of his first season as skipper of Scott Robertson's All Blacks.

With less than 100 days until the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season in February, the Crusaders have named a squad that includes eight players who are earning full-time contracts for the first time.

But Penney said the team is set to come back stronger after a challenging season.

“We’ve got a great group, and all the coaches are looking forward to getting our hands on them and preparing together here at Rugby Park,” said Penney.

“There is fantastic depth there, and a great mix of experience and youthful energy coming through.

“We’re excited to see what this group can do and build off our 2024 season.”

Penney said an announcement on who will captain the side will be made later this year.

Key new signings include James O’Connor at 10, bringing a huge wealth of experience from his nearly 20 years in the saddle.

Eyes will also no doubt be on Kyle Preston who recently helped the Wellington Lions to Bunnings Warehouse NPC glory as starting halfback.

It’ll be hard to miss the impact of Aki Tuivailala who joins the outside backs. The 20-year-old’s been cutting his teeth with Waikato in the NPC and with the NZ U20s for the past two seasons. Expect huge running metres from this youngster.

Xavier Saifoloi joins the loose forwards to play alongside All Blacks Ethan Blackadder and All Blacks XV player Christian Lio-Willie.

Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Antonio Shalfoon, Seb Calder and Fletcher Anderson have all made their Super Rugby debuts in the red and black.

Penney said they impressed enough to earn full-time call-ups this season, showing how effective the Crusaders Academy talent pathway has become.

Image: Crusaders Crusaders squad for 2025

Props: Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, George Bower, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Finlay Brewis, Seb Calder

Hookers: Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ioane Moananu

Locks: Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Tahlor Cahill, Jamie Hannah, Antonio Shalfoon

Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner, Fletcher Anderson, Savier Saifoloi

Halfbacks: Noah Hotham, Mitchell Drummond, Kyle Preston

First five-eighths: James O'Connor, Rivez Reihana, Taha Kemara

Midfielders: David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Levi Aumua, Dallas McLeod

Outside backs: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki, Macca Springer, Johnny McNicholl, Aki Tuivailala